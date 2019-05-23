Jhargram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

33. Jhargram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 25.75%. The estimated literacy level of Jhargram is 70.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Uma Saren of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3,47,883 votes which was 27.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pulin Bihari Baske of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,345 votes which was 30.50% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 56.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.19% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhargram was: Uma Saren (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,53,841 men, 7,21,269 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jhargram is: 22.4529 86.9927Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झाड़ग्राम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); ঝাড়গ্রাম, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); झाडग्राम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ઘેગ્રામ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜார்கிராம், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝార్ గ్రామ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜರ್​ಗ್ರಾಮ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഝാർഗ്രാം, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).