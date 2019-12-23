Jharia Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

41. Jharia (झरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Jharia is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 57.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,02,223 eligible electors, of which 1,67,388 were male, 1,34,833 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jharia, there are 4809 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2352 are male, 2456 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1841 voters in the 80+ age category and 3706 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,66,487 eligible electors, of which 1,52,516 were male, 1,13,971 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,086.

Jharia has an elector sex ratio of 805.51.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sanjeev Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 33692 votes which was 21.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,016 votes which was 2.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.52% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 41. Jharia Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.74%, while it was 43.92% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 41. Jharia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 346.

Extent: 41. Jharia constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Jharia and Jorapokhar police stations in Dhanbad Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jharia is: 23.6918 86.4141.

