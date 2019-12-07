LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jharkhand Election 2019 LIVE: One Injured in Firing at Sisai Booth; 12% Turnout Recorded Till 9am

News18.com | December 7, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Event Highlights

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE Updates: One person was injured today when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency. The injured person has been admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, said Meena, who is also the nodal officer for the assembly election-related security measures.
Dec 7, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

One person was injured when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency in Jharkhand. Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.

Dec 7, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das casting his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur. Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat.

Dec 7, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

12% Voting Till 9 am in Jharkhand | Around 12.35 percent polling was recorded till 9 am on Saturday in the second of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections that began in 20 constituencies. Laxman Giluva, BJP state president casts his vote from Booth no. 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo. Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur also votes from Booth no. 155 at KMPM Vocational College. 

Dec 7, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Firing Reported in Gumla Assembly | An instance of firing has been reported in Sirsa block of Gumla district in Jharkhand. Voting has been temporarily affected on the booth no 36 of the Gumla district. Police have reached the spot and the situation is being brought to normal.

Dec 7, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

Raghubar Das Casts Vote in Bhalubasa | BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur. Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat.

Dec 7, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

A police official died due to cardiac arrest in Baharagora assembly seat in Jharkhand. ASI Harichandra Giri slept on Friday night after having his dinner, but didn't wake in the morning. He was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. 

Dec 7, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Voter Turnout at 9 am | The voting percentage are as follows:

Ghatshila- 14%
Baharagora- 16.3%
Potka-14.9%
Chaibasa- 13.3%
Jugsalai- 14.8%
Jamshedpur (East)- 13.2%
Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%

Dec 7, 2019 9:01 am (IST)

Raghubar Das to Cast His Vote from Bhalubasa | Bhalubasa Middle School has been developed as model polling station in Jamshedpur. Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will cast his vote from booth no. 21. Das also requested the people in Jharkhand to come out and vote in large numbers. 

Dec 7, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Polling at booth numbers 125 and 126 in Simdega district of Jharkhand is going on in dark as there is no electricity in the area. Lack of preparedness from the side of authorities have caused problems to the people casting their votes.

Dec 7, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

Laxman Giluva and Saryu Rai Cast Their Votes | ​Laxman Giluva, BJP state president casts his vote from Booth no. 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo. Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur also votes from Booth no. 155 at KMPM Vocational College. 

Dec 7, 2019 8:28 am (IST)

The BJP is contesting in all the twenty constituencies in the second phase while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress is contesting in 14 and six seats respectively. The RJD, which has got a total seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the three opposition parties, has no candidate in this round. NDA ally AJSU party, which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of the state, has fielded candidates from 12 constituencies in this phase.

Dec 7, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

The BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Singhbhum seat, is contesting from Chakradharpur. The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is contesting from Jugsalai. Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila.

Dec 7, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

Polling Delayed at Jamshedpur East Due to Faulty EVMs | Several EVMs were reported malfunctioned while many pooling stations were without electricity. In Jamshedpur East constituency in Jharkhand polling hasn't started on polling booth number 21.

Dec 7, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

CM Raghubar Das From Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur | ​BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is contesting from Khunti.

Dec 7, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

The 20 assembly segments going for polls in Jharkhand are: Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST).

Dec 7, 2019 7:55 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi tweeted urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Out of the total polling stations, there are 337 model polling stations and 94 polling stations will be overseen by women polling personnel, Choubey said. A total 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 260 candidates, including 29 women nominees and 73 independents, he said.

Dec 7, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

A total 1,016 polling stations are located in towns and cities while 5,050 are in rural areas. Webcasting facilities has been made available at 1,662 polling stations, the CEO said.

Dec 7, 2019 7:48 am (IST)

Out of a total of 6,066 polling stations, 949 have been declared 'critical' and 762 sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas, he said. The CEO said that 101 polling stations have been relocated due to security reasons and free transport facility has been arranged for voters to reach these stations to exercise their franchise.

Dec 7, 2019 7:40 am (IST)

Police Deployed for Security Measures | While the voting exercise in 18 seats will end at 3 pm, voters in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm, an Election Commission release said. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said, "Several of the constituencies going for this phase of polling are Naxal-affected. So, armed police have been deployed as a part of security measures."

Dec 7, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

Polling to 20 Constituency Began At 7 am | The second phase of polling began on 20 constituencies in Jharkhand, which votes in five phases to elect 81 members of the legislative assembly. The voting commenced at 7 am, amidst a tight security arrangement.

