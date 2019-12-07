Jharkhand Election 2019 LIVE: One Injured in Firing at Sisai Booth; 12% Turnout Recorded Till 9am

One person was injured when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency in Jharkhand. Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.
12% Voting Till 9 am in Jharkhand | Around 12.35 percent polling was recorded till 9 am on Saturday in the second of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections that began in 20 constituencies. Laxman Giluva, BJP state president casts his vote from Booth no. 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo. Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur also votes from Booth no. 155 at KMPM Vocational College.
Raghubar Das to Cast His Vote from Bhalubasa | Bhalubasa Middle School has been developed as model polling station in Jamshedpur. Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will cast his vote from booth no. 21. Das also requested the people in Jharkhand to come out and vote in large numbers.
आपका एक-एक वोट झारखण्ड का भविष्य तय करेगा, झारखण्ड के विकास की रफ्तार को बढ़ाएगा। वोट करने जरूर जाएं।#PehleMatdanPhirJalpan— Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) December 7, 2019
The BJP is contesting in all the twenty constituencies in the second phase while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress is contesting in 14 and six seats respectively. The RJD, which has got a total seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the three opposition parties, has no candidate in this round. NDA ally AJSU party, which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of the state, has fielded candidates from 12 constituencies in this phase.
The BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Singhbhum seat, is contesting from Chakradharpur. The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is contesting from Jugsalai. Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila.
PM Narendra Modi tweeted urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Out of the total polling stations, there are 337 model polling stations and 94 polling stations will be overseen by women polling personnel, Choubey said. A total 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 260 candidates, including 29 women nominees and 73 independents, he said.
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज दूसरे दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को सफल बनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2019
The second phase of polling began Saturday morning on 20 constituencies in Jharkhand, which votes in five phases to elect 81 members of the legislative assembly. The voting commenced at 7 am, amidst a tight security arrangement.
A total 1,016 polling stations are located in towns and cities while 5,050 are in rural areas. Webcasting facilities has been made available at 1,662 polling stations, the CEO said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.
According to police sources, more than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed on the 20 seats spread across seven districts. The assembly segments going for polls are: Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST).
Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila. JDU state president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon. JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar against former MLA Deb Kumar Dhan of the BJP.
The CPI is contesting in two seats while the CPI-M is contesting in one and NCP in two. Six candidates of the All India Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in this phase. The first-phase of the five-phase polling for thirteen constituencies had concluded on November 30. The rest of the three phases will be held on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting will take place on December 23.
