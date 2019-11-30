Jharkhand Assembly Election LIVE: It's BJP's Chandravanshi vs Cong's Oraon as Voting Begins for First Phase

Event Highlights 1,097 Polling Stations Hypersensitive

A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts. The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE Updates: The voting for the first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand at 7am today. Election Commission officials said that residents can exercise their franchise till 3pm. Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat. Oraon is taking on the former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Nov 30, 2019 8:18 am (IST) Voting continues at a polling booth at a government school in Lohardaga. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is underway in Jharkhand. Nov 30, 2019 8:08 am (IST) 1,097 Polling Stations Hypersensitive | Additional Director General of Police and state police Nodal Officer Murari Lal Meena said a total of 1,097 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas were marked as hypersensitive and 461 polling stations as sensitive. The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on December 23. Nov 30, 2019 8:05 am (IST) Apart from the BJP and Congress led alliance other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said a total of 4,892 polling stations have been set up, out of which 1,262 would have webcasting facilities.' Nov 30, 2019 7:54 am (IST) JMM, Cong and RJD in Alliance Against BJP | BJP is contesting against the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. While the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase. Nov 30, 2019 7:47 am (IST) Visuals from a polling booth in Lohardaga, ahead of the voting for Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is going on. Nov 30, 2019 7:44 am (IST) Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat. BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. Nov 30, 2019 7:42 am (IST) Union Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development." झारखंड को भ्रष्टाचार व नक्सलवाद से मुक्त रखने और यहाँ विकास की गति को बनाये रखने के लिए पुनः एक स्थिर, निर्णायक और पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार आवश्यक है। प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर झारखंड को विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने में योगदान दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2019 Nov 30, 2019 7:38 am (IST) Polling begins on 13 assembly seats in Jharkhand. The polling began at 7 am and will end at 3 pm. Nov 30, 2019 7:31 am (IST) The key candidates in the polls are BJP nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat. Oraon is contesting against former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Nov 30, 2019 7:28 am (IST) Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das appealed to voters to vote in large numbers. Speaking on the first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand, the CM said, "Your one vote is important for the development of the state." The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said.

Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra. (Image tweeted by ANI)



Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat. The BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The AJSU party is contesting on its own.



Challenging the BJP is the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. While the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.



The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.



Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said a total of 4,892 polling stations have been set up, out of which 1,262 would have webcasting facilities.' Additional Director General of Police and state police Nodal Officer Murari Lal Meena said a total of 1,097 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas were marked as hypersensitive and 461 polling stations as sensitive. The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on December 23.