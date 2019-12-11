Jharkhand Assembly Elections: BJP Has Been Most Successful In Phase-3 Seats. Can It Continue The Lead?

New Delhi: The 17 constituencies that go to polls on Thursday in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election, which is also the second-largest phase in terms of seats contested after phase two, have returned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the single-largest party in two of the three state elections held in the state since its formation in 2000.

Of these 17 seats — Barhi, Barkagaon, Barkatha, Bermo, Dhanwar, Gomia, Hatia, Hazaribagh, Ichagarh, Kanke, Khijri, Kodarma, Mandu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Silli, and Simaria — BJP has never lost in two constituencies. These are Ranchi and Kanke, and has won three seats twice during the state elections held in Jharkhand in 2005, 2009, and 2014.

A total of 309 candidates are in fray in the third phase of whom 62 (20%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

At least 10 of these candidates have declared cases related to ‘crime against women’, two have cases related to ‘murder’ and 13 others have cases related to ‘attempt to murder’. Another 77 (25%) are crorepatis with the average assets per member at Rs 1.24 crore.

The saffron party had secured nine of these 17 seats in 2005 with a contested vote-share of 25 per cent across the 15 seats that it fielded its candidates in.

The party suffered a setback in 2009 when it was reduced to just four seats, despite retaining its vote-share. It made a comeback in 2014 riding on the Modi wave. In 2014, it returned seven MLAs and increased its vote-share (contested) to almost 40 per cent.

The opposition to BJP in these seats has been scattered. For instance, the Congress emerged as the most successful party in six of the 13 seats where it fielded candidates in 2009 and managed to garner 26 per cent of the votes.

Besides, the grand old party had won three seats in 2005 and just two in 2014 where it was reduced to just 14.7 per cent of vote-share (in 13 contested seats).

Congress’ alliance partner in the current elections, Jharkhand Mukti Mocha (JMM), has also fared poorly. The party secured just a single seat each in 2005 and 2009 before increasing its tally to three in 2014.

Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which contested for the first time in 2009, has won three seats each during the last two assembly elections.

The BJP’s former ally, the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), had also won two seats each in 2005 and 2009. In 2014, it could win only Ramgarh, a seat it has retained in the last three elections.

Elections are being held over five phases in Jharkhand and the result will be declared on December 23.

