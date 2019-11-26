Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Cash, Intoxicants Among Items Worth Rs 8.33 cr Seized

Ranchi: Cash, intoxication and other non-permitted materials worth about Rs 8.33 crore have been seized between the period of the announcement of elections to Jharkhand Assembly on November 1 and November 25, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday.

He said the seizure included Rs 3,99,84,596 in cash, illegal liquor worth Rs 2,52,00,409 besides ganja and other intoxicant items valued at Rs 61,76,833. The recoveries included gifts priced Rs 1,18,57,120 and other suspected materials worth Rs 1,35,000, the CEO said.

During the period, 66 FIRs have been filed in connection with violation of model code of conduct, he told a press conference here.

Jharkhand is going for elections in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting will take place on December 23.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.