Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Cash, Intoxicants Among Items Worth Rs 8.33 cr Seized

Jharkhand CEC VK Choubey said the seizure included Rs 3,99,84,596 in cash, illegal liquor worth Rs 2,52,00,409 besides ganja and other intoxicant items valued at Rs 61,76,833.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Cash, Intoxicants Among Items Worth Rs 8.33 cr Seized
Representative image.

Ranchi: Cash, intoxication and other non-permitted materials worth about Rs 8.33 crore have been seized between the period of the announcement of elections to Jharkhand Assembly on November 1 and November 25, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday.

He said the seizure included Rs 3,99,84,596 in cash, illegal liquor worth Rs 2,52,00,409 besides ganja and other intoxicant items valued at Rs 61,76,833. The recoveries included gifts priced Rs 1,18,57,120 and other suspected materials worth Rs 1,35,000, the CEO said.

During the period, 66 FIRs have been filed in connection with violation of model code of conduct, he told a press conference here.

Jharkhand is going for elections in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting will take place on December 23.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram