Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Accuses Congress of Misleading Country on CAB

Governor Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Ranchi while senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay was among the early voters at a booth in Khijri assembly constituency. After casting his vote, Sahay alleged that voting began one-and-a-half hours late in the booth following a glitch in an EVM. Former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Jayant Sinha also exercised their franchise.
"A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26, 80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections. The assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20.
Cong Avoided Taking Tough Decisions: PM Modi | "Despite ruling the country for so long, Congress has always avoided taking tough decisions," PM Modi said at a rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. "Congress deliberately kept Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades, national interest is secondary for them...I never cared about vote bank, have always worked for the welfare of people," PM Modi added. He added that Jal-jeevan mission of BJP-led central govt will end water crisis faced by mothers and sisters.
The voter turnout to the 17 constituencies in Jharkhand recorded till 11 am was 29.44%. The voter turnout in different constituencies are as follows:
Kodarma- 27.3%
Barkatha- 28%
Ramgarh- 29.68%
Barhi- 34%
Mandu- 32%
Hazaribag- 26%
Simaria- 32.33%
Gomia- 33.04%
Bermo- 29.19%
Ranchi- 19.35%
Hatia- 23.15%
Kanke- 28.7%
Khijri- 37.65%
Ichagarh- 33.44%
Voter Turnout 13.05% Till 9 am | Jharkahnd recorded 13.05 per cent voting till 9 am in the third phase of polling on Thursday. The voting for 17 Assembly seats commenced at 7 am, amidst tight security. The Silli assembly witnessed highest polling with 16.35 per cent and Dhanwar remained lowest with 7.57 per cent. While the polling exercise on five seats - Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh and Barkatha will continue till 5 pm, voters in the remaining constituencies will be able to cast their franchises till 3 pm only, reported IANS.
Voting Sans Light in Dhanwar and Simaria | There have been reports of booth no- 114 in Dhanwar assembly seat going without electricity. Former CM Babulal Marandi will cast his vote at the same booth. Similarly in booth no- 384 of the Simaria assembly seat, there is no provision for electricity. Polling has been kept going using candle and torch for light.
Former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha cast his vote in Hazaribagh as polling is underway in the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly election
#JharkhandAssemblyPolls: Former Union Minister & BJP MP Jayant Sinha at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections. pic.twitter.com/UVdxfmKv2o— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Riding on the magic of prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, which contesting from 16 seats, is confident of bagging the maximum number of seats in this phase. BJP had grabbed nine seats in the 2014 assembly elections. The alliance, which has fielded candidates in all 17 seats, is also hoping big gains from the phase.
With a special emphasis of the youth electorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters in all 17 constituencies that go to polls in Jharkand today to cast their ballot.
The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019
Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote.
Fresh visuals of voting taking place on a chilly winter morning in Jharkhand's Chatra in the third phase of elections today
#JharkhandAssemblyPolls: Voting underway at polling booth number 82 in Chatra. Polling in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections being held today. pic.twitter.com/Nn7yNFfM1I— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Of the 17 seats — Barhi, Barkagaon, Barkatha, Bermo, Dhanwar, Gomia, Hatia, Hazaribagh, Ichagarh, Kanke, Khijri, Kodarma, Mandu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Silli, and Simaria — the BJP has never lost in the two constituencies of Ranchi and Kanke. The saffron party has won three other seats twice during the state elections held in Jharkhand in 2005, 2009, and 2014.
Former deputy chief minister and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto is trying his luck to regain Silli seat after he lost the 2014 assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahato and his wife Seema Mahato. The JMM has re-nominated Seema Mahato. The BJP has not fielded any candidate from Silli though the NDA allies are fighting the polls separately, for the first time since the state's creation.
Who is in the Fray | Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav. While Marandi, the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is contesting from the Dhanwar seat, Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies respectively.
Constituencies that Go to Poll in Third Phase | The 17 constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, are spread over eight districts. The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC),
There are 13,504 ballot units, 8,772 controlling units and 9,123 VVPAT in the 17 seats, with double ballot units set up in nine of the constituencies as there are sixteen or more candidates in the fray. A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel.
Polling in 543 Naxal-affected Areas | About 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting, the election commission said. The polling personnel were apart from the deployment of security forces across the 17 constituencies, which have left-wing extremism pockets. Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as critical' and 543 sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.
The Electorate of Third Phase of Jharkhand Elections | "A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections.
Third Phase of Voting Begins in Jharkhand | Voting begins for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand today. The voting began at 7 am in all the 17 constituencies, amidst a tight security arrangement. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm.
PM modi in Jharkhand
CEO Choubey said about 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting. He said the polling personnel were apart from the deployment of security forces across the 17 constituencies, which have left-wing extremism pockets. Of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as critical' and 543 sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.
A total of 1,119 polling stations are critical and 2,672 polling stations are sensitive in non-Naxal affected areas. There are 13,504 ballot units, 8,772 controlling units and 9,123 VVPAT in the 17 seats, with double ballot units set up in nine of the constituencies as there are sixteen or more candidates in the fray. A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel.
The 17 constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, are spread over eight districts.
The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC), the Election Commission said in a release.
Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister CP Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav.
While Marandi, the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is contesting from the Dhanwar seat, Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies respectively.
Former deputy chief minister and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto is trying his luck to regain Silli seat after he lost the 2014 assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahato and his wife Seema Mahato. The JMM has re-nominated Seema Mahato.
The BJP has not fielded any candidate from Silli though the NDA allies are fighting the polls separately, for the first time since the state's creation. The first-phase polling for thirteen seats and the second-phase for twenty seats had concluded on November 30 and December 7 respectively. The fourth and the fifth phases polling for 15 and 16 seats will be held on December 16 and 20 respectively. Votes will be counted on December 23.
