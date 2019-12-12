LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Accuses Congress of Misleading Country on CAB

December 12, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Voting has begun for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand today amidst a tight security arrangement. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3pm.

"A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26, 80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections. The assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20.
Dec 12, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)

Governor Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Ranchi while senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay was among the early voters at a booth in Khijri assembly constituency. After casting his vote, Sahay alleged that voting began one-and-a-half hours late in the booth following a glitch in an EVM. Former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Jayant Sinha also exercised their franchise.

Dec 12, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Cong Avoided Taking Tough Decisions: PM Modi | "Despite ruling the country for so long, Congress has always avoided taking tough decisions," PM Modi said at a rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. "Congress deliberately kept Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades, national interest is secondary for them...I never cared about vote bank, have always worked for the welfare of people," PM Modi added. He added that ​Jal-jeevan mission of BJP-led central govt will end water crisis faced by mothers and sisters.

Dec 12, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

Voter Turnout Reaches 45% Till 1 pm | The voter turnout in the third phase of polling in Jharkhand assembly elections till 1 pm was 45.14%, ANI reported. The voting will go on till 3 pm. 

Dec 12, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Dhanbad said, "People across the country have faith on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as BJP delivers on its promises." The PM is on poll campaign in the state. Voting to 17 constituencies is underway in Jharkhand. 

Dec 12, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

Hemant Soren Cast His Vote from Hatia | Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former CM Hemant Soren cast his vote from Hatia assembly seat. The former chief minister attacked the BJP government and appealed the voters to vote in large numbers.

Dec 12, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

Yashwant Sinha Cast His Vote in Hazaribag | Former union minister Yashwant Sinha filed his vote from Hazaribagh. Former Finance Minister said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not have any impact in the regional polls as people in the state will vote on regional issues. 

Dec 12, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

The voter turnout to the 17 constituencies in Jharkhand recorded till 11 am was 29.44%.  The voter turnout in different constituencies are as follows: 

Kodarma- 27.3%
Barkatha- 28%
Ramgarh- 29.68%
Barhi- 34%
Mandu- 32% 
Hazaribag- 26% 
Simaria- 32.33%
Gomia- 33.04% 
Bermo- 29.19%
Ranchi- 19.35% 
Hatia- 23.15% 
Kanke- 28.7%
Khijri- 37.65%
Ichagarh- 33.44%

Dec 12, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

The voter turnout in Jharkhand assembly seats till 9 am are as follows:

Kodarma- 10.2%
Barkatha- 15%
Ramgarh- 14.22%
Barhi- 13.08%
Mandu- 14.2% 
Hazaribag- 10.27% 
Simaria- 13.77%
Gomia- 13.02% 
Bermo- 12.75%
Ranchi- 10.64% 
Hatia- 11.4% 

Dec 12, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Voter Turnout 13.05% Till 9 am | Jharkahnd recorded 13.05 per cent voting till 9 am in the third phase of polling on Thursday. The voting for 17 Assembly seats commenced at 7 am, amidst tight security. The Silli assembly witnessed highest polling with 16.35 per cent and Dhanwar remained lowest with 7.57 per cent. While the polling exercise on five seats - Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh and Barkatha will continue till 5 pm, voters in the remaining constituencies will be able to cast their franchises till 3 pm only, reported IANS.

Dec 12, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Samri Devi files her vote at Booth No- 428 in Hazaribag at the age of 110. 17 constituencies goes to polls in Jharkhand today.

Dec 12, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Voting Sans Light in Dhanwar and Simaria | There have been reports of booth no- 114 in Dhanwar assembly seat going without electricity. Former CM Babulal Marandi will cast his vote at the same booth. Similarly in booth no- 384 of the Simaria assembly seat, there is no provision for electricity. Polling has been kept going using candle and torch for light. 

Dec 12, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha cast his vote in Hazaribagh as polling is underway in the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly election

Dec 12, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

In past assembly elections, Congress and JMM won two seats each, while Babulal Marandi led JVM-P bagged two seats. AJSU Party and CPI-M shared one seat each.

Dec 12, 2019 8:16 am (IST)

Riding on the magic of prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, which contesting from 16 seats, is confident of bagging the maximum number of seats in this phase. BJP had grabbed nine seats in the 2014 assembly elections. The alliance, which has fielded candidates in all 17 seats, is also hoping big gains from the phase.

Dec 12, 2019 8:14 am (IST)

With a special emphasis of the youth electorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters in all 17 constituencies that go to polls in Jharkand today to cast their ballot. 

Dec 12, 2019 8:12 am (IST)

Fresh visuals of voting taking place on a chilly winter morning in Jharkhand's Chatra in the third phase of elections today

Dec 12, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

Of the 17 seats — Barhi, Barkagaon, Barkatha, Bermo, Dhanwar, Gomia, Hatia, Hazaribagh, Ichagarh, Kanke, Khijri, Kodarma, Mandu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Silli, and Simaria — the BJP has never lost in the two constituencies of Ranchi and Kanke. The saffron party has won three other seats twice during the state elections held in Jharkhand in 2005, 2009, and 2014.

Dec 12, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

Former deputy chief minister and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto is trying his luck to regain Silli seat after he lost the 2014 assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahato and his wife Seema Mahato. The JMM has re-nominated Seema Mahato. The BJP has not fielded any candidate from Silli though the NDA allies are fighting the polls separately, for the first time since the state's creation.

Dec 12, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

Who is in the Fray | Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav. While Marandi, the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is contesting from the Dhanwar seat, Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies respectively.

Dec 12, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Constituencies that Go to Poll in Third Phase | The 17 constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, are spread over eight districts. The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC), 

Dec 12, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

There are 13,504 ballot units, 8,772 controlling units and 9,123 VVPAT in the 17 seats, with double ballot units set up in nine of the constituencies as there are sixteen or more candidates in the fray. A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel.

Dec 12, 2019 7:27 am (IST)

Polling in 543 Naxal-affected Areas | About 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting, the election commission said. The polling personnel were apart from the deployment of security forces across the 17 constituencies, which have left-wing extremism pockets. Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as critical' and 543 sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.

Dec 12, 2019 7:21 am (IST)

The Electorate of Third Phase of Jharkhand Elections | "A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections.

Dec 12, 2019 7:21 am (IST)

Third Phase of Voting Begins in Jharkhand |  Voting begins for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand today. The voting began at 7 am in all the 17 constituencies, amidst a tight security arrangement. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm. 

CEO Choubey said about 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting. He said the polling personnel were apart from the deployment of security forces across the 17 constituencies, which have left-wing extremism pockets. Of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as critical' and 543 sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.

A total of 1,119 polling stations are critical and 2,672 polling stations are sensitive in non-Naxal affected areas. There are 13,504 ballot units, 8,772 controlling units and 9,123 VVPAT in the 17 seats, with double ballot units set up in nine of the constituencies as there are sixteen or more candidates in the fray. A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel.

The 17 constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, are spread over eight districts.

The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC), the Election Commission said in a release.

Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister CP Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav.

While Marandi, the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is contesting from the Dhanwar seat, Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies respectively.

Former deputy chief minister and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto is trying his luck to regain Silli seat after he lost the 2014 assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahato and his wife Seema Mahato. The JMM has re-nominated Seema Mahato.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate from Silli though the NDA allies are fighting the polls separately, for the first time since the state's creation. The first-phase polling for thirteen seats and the second-phase for twenty seats had concluded on November 30 and December 7 respectively. The fourth and the fifth phases polling for 15 and 16 seats will be held on December 16 and 20 respectively. Votes will be counted on December 23.
