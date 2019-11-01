Jharkhand Assembly Polls to Be Held in 5 Phases from November 30, Announces EC; Result on December 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced that Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning November 30, and the results will be announced on December 23.

The other days on which voting will take place are December 7, December 12, December 16, and December 20.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press briefing here, adding that the Model Code of Conduct is now in force in the state. The five-year term of the state Assembly to set to expire on January 5, 2020, he said.

Arora said Income-Tax officials will be deployed in every district for to effectively monitor the expenditure.

The elections will take place after Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21.

Over the course of three Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been the dominant force in the state, followed by the Shibu Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Mocha (JMM).

In the 2014 state elections, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 37 seats in the 81-seat strong assembly. While the JMM secured 19 seats, former chief minister Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Mocha (JVM) won eight seats. The Congress on the other hand bagged six seats.

The BJP received 31.26 per cent of the total valid votes, followed by JMM, Congress, and JYM at 20.43 per cent, 10.46 per cent, and 9.99 per cent, respectively.

Chief minister Raghubar Das won with the highest margin of 41.7 per cent in Jamshedpur East, while JMM's Paulus Surin won with the lowest margin of 0.04 per cent in Torpa.

Earlier in 2009, the BJP and the JMM secured 18 seats each with a vote share of 20.18 per cent and 15.2 per cent, respectively. While the Congress posted a tally of 14 seats and 16.16 per cent of valid votes, the JVM won 11 seats and 8.99 per cent of the votes on its debut.

Among others, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five seats each, whereas two seats went to the Janata Dal (United).

The 2014 state elections in Jharkhand were also the elections with the least number of total contesting candidates at 1,136 compared to 1,451 in 2009 and 1,390 in 2005. However, the state registered the highest voter turnout at 66.42 per cent in 2014.

