Jharkhand BJP MP Promises to Pay Legal Expenses of Lynching Accused
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also promised to meet the family of the accused and provide all possible assistance. "I will make sure that they don't suffer", he said.
Representative image.
Ranchi: Jharkhand Bhartiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has promised to pay the legal expenses of the four accused who were arrested for lynching two Muslim men over the alleged theft of buffaloes. The incident took place in his constituency, Godda, on Wednesday.
Two days after the incident, Dubey blamed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and Congress for pressurising the police to implicate poor people from the tribal communities.
Ironically, Dubey's party, led by Raghubar Das, is ruling the state that has ordered action against the alleged cow vigilantes who lynched the two men.
The Godda MP, in a video message said, "There is no place for crime like murder in any civilised society. I condemn it. But the way people of JVM, JMM and Congress have framed poor tribals in this case is wrong. Being their MP I will help them fight the legal battle in the lower court and even in the Supreme court. I will bear all costs."
He added, "There is a provision to provide legal aid to those who cannot afford it. In this case, I would like to inform the state and central government that I will bear their (the accused's) cost as I represent them in the Lok Sabha."
Dubey also promised to meet the family of the accused and provide all possible assistance. "I will make sure that they don't suffer", he said.
