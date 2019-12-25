Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Jharkhand CM Designate Hemant Soren to Meet Sonia Gandhi to Invite for Swearing-in

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government. The Governor has invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to form the government.

IANS

Updated:December 25, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jharkhand CM Designate Hemant Soren to Meet Sonia Gandhi to Invite for Swearing-in
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren addresses a press conference as JMM and Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly election results, in Ranchi on Monday (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister designate of Jharkhand Hemant Soren will meet congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony which is to be held on December 29.

Hemant Soren is also scheduled to meet top leaders of the Congress and discuss the government formation as the party is an alliance partner in the state.

The Congress is likely to claim for deputy chief minister post for one of its senior leaders - either for Rajendra Singh or Alamgeer Alam.

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government. The Governor has invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 29 at 1 p.m.

The alliance, which won 47 seats in the 81-member house in the November-December Assembly elections, has also secured support of former ally, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik led by Babulal Marandi.

Soren was elected leader of the alliance at a meeting of MLAs at the residence of his father and JMM President Shibu Soren on Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, newly-elected JMM legislators elected Hemant Soren as the leader of the legislature party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram