Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jharkhand CM Designate Hemant Soren to Meet Sonia Gandhi to Invite for Swearing-in
On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government. The Governor has invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to form the government.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren addresses a press conference as JMM and Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly election results, in Ranchi on Monday (PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Minister designate of Jharkhand Hemant Soren will meet congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony which is to be held on December 29.
Hemant Soren is also scheduled to meet top leaders of the Congress and discuss the government formation as the party is an alliance partner in the state.
The Congress is likely to claim for deputy chief minister post for one of its senior leaders - either for Rajendra Singh or Alamgeer Alam.
On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government. The Governor has invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to form the government.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 29 at 1 p.m.
The alliance, which won 47 seats in the 81-member house in the November-December Assembly elections, has also secured support of former ally, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik led by Babulal Marandi.
Soren was elected leader of the alliance at a meeting of MLAs at the residence of his father and JMM President Shibu Soren on Tuesday night.
Earlier on Tuesday, newly-elected JMM legislators elected Hemant Soren as the leader of the legislature party.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!