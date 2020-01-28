Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Ministry, Inducts Seven Ministers

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven ministers in the council of ministers.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Of the seven, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and two belong to the Congress.

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29 last year.

