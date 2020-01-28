English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Ministry, Inducts Seven Ministers
Of the seven ministers, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and two belong to the Congress.
File photo of JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven ministers in the council of ministers.
Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Of the seven, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and two belong to the Congress.
The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29 last year.
