Jharkhand CM's Brother Basant Soren Files Nomination for Dumka Bypoll

Dumka (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's younger brother Basant Soren on Monday filed his nomination as a JMM candidate for the November 3by-election to the Dumka assembly seat. The seat was vacated by Hemant Soren as he retained the Barhait constituency. He had won from both the seats in last year's assembly elections.

Basant Soren submitted his nomination papers to Dumka seat election officer Maheshwar Mahato. The BJP has again fielded former minister Lois Marandi in the reserved seat. She was defeated by Hemant Soren in the Dumka constituency in the assembly elections.

Along with Dumka, by-election will also be held to the Bermo seat in Bokaro district on November 3. The constituency fell vacant after its sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Singh died. The votes cast in the bypolls will be counted on November 10.