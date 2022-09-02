Jharkhand Crisis: Governor Ramesh Bais Flies to Delhi, Likely to Meet Amit Shah

Amid a looming political crisis in the state, Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais left for New Delhi on Friday morning. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit.

As speculation continued to be rife over Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA, a delegation from the ruling UPA alliance in Jharkhand told Bais on Thursday that “leaks” from Raj Bhavan were “creating political instability”.

The leaders also complained about the alleged attempts by the BJP to poach MLAs of the ruling coalition, while also asking the governor to “clear the air” about the Election Commission’s take on Soren’s disqualification as an MLA.

A 10-member delegation of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had met Bais in Ranchi and submitted a memorandum.

“The purported selective leaks from Your Excellency’s office are creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty which vitiates the administration and governance of the state. This also encourages political brinkmanship to destabilise the democratically elected government headed by Hemant Soren by illegal means,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren held a cabinet meeting in Ranchi on Thursday. The cabinet decided to request the governor for a day’s special assembly session on September 5.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the EC sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. The EC’s decision has not yet been made public, but there is buzz that the poll panel recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan has not officially announced anything on the matter since.

(With PTI inputs)

