Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto Tests Positive for Covid-19

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19and has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. "Dear friends, my report for COVID-19 has come out positive. I have been admitted to RIMS for treatment," he said in a tweet.

The minister also appealed to all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

प्रिय साथियों,कोरोना जाँच में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है, जिसके इलाज हेतु RIMS में भर्ती हुआ हूँ।पिछले दिनों जो भी साथी एवं परिचित मेरे संपर्क में आए थे, उनसे अपील है कि वे सभी , अपना कोरोना जाँच अवश्य करवा लें। — Jagarnath Mahto (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@Jagarnathji_mla) September 28, 2020

Jharkhand reported 974 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 79,909, while the death toll mounted to 679 with nine more fatalities.