English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand Election Dates: State to Vote for LS Polls from April 29 to May 19
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said Jharkhand will go for polls in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, for 14 constituencies.
While voters of three constituencies will exercise their franchise in the fourth phase on April 29, voters of four constituencies will elect their MPs in the phase five on May 6.
Another four seats will go to polls in phase six that will be held on May 12, while elections in phase seven will be held on May 19 in three seats.
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The Congress will be contesting in alliance with the JMM. While BJP that won 12 seats in 2014, has tied up with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Congress-JMM are yet tto release the seat sharing pact. While, AJSU is given one seat to contest and the BJP will contest from the rest 13 seats.
List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand:
Phase 4 (April 29): Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamau
Phase 5 (May 6): Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh
Phase 6 (May 12): Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum
Phase 7 ( May 19): Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda
While voters of three constituencies will exercise their franchise in the fourth phase on April 29, voters of four constituencies will elect their MPs in the phase five on May 6.
Another four seats will go to polls in phase six that will be held on May 12, while elections in phase seven will be held on May 19 in three seats.
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The Congress will be contesting in alliance with the JMM. While BJP that won 12 seats in 2014, has tied up with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Congress-JMM are yet tto release the seat sharing pact. While, AJSU is given one seat to contest and the BJP will contest from the rest 13 seats.
List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand:
Phase 4 (April 29): Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamau
Phase 5 (May 6): Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh
Phase 6 (May 12): Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum
Phase 7 ( May 19): Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Engaged, All About JLo's Sparkling Ring Worth $1 Million
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R & More
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Stuns Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results