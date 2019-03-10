Jharkhand Election Dates: State to Vote for LS Polls from April 29 to May 19

The Election Commission on Sunday said Jharkhand will go for polls in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, for 14 constituencies.While voters of three constituencies will exercise their franchise in the fourth phase on April 29, voters of four constituencies will elect their MPs in the phase five on May 6.Another four seats will go to polls in phase six that will be held on May 12, while elections in phase seven will be held on May 19 in three seats.The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.The Congress will be contesting in alliance with the JMM. While BJP that won 12 seats in 2014, has tied up with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Congress-JMM are yet tto release the seat sharing pact. While, AJSU is given one seat to contest and the BJP will contest from the rest 13 seats.List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand:Phase 4 (April 29): Chatra, Lohardaga, PalamauPhase 5 (May 6): Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, HazaribaghPhase 6 (May 12): Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, SinghbhumPhase 7 ( May 19): Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda