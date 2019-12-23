LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress-JMM Touches Majority Mark, Anti-Incumbency Wave Sinks Raghubar Das' CM 2.0 Hopes

News18.com | December 23, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Just inches away from the majority mark of 41, the Congress-JMM alliance says it should be invited first by Governor Draupadi Murmu over the BJP. The Congress is also in touch with Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which, along with AJSU, is eyeing kingmaker role in the 81-seat Assembly. The battle for the Jharkhand chief minister seat is mainly between incumbent Raghubar Das, who is leading from Jamshedpur East, and JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Shibu Soren, who is leading from Barhait, but trailing from Dumka.

The state saw a six-way battle in five phases with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress battling it out, with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in the elections.
Read More
Dec 23, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

The BJP is leading in the Seraikela Kharsawan seat by a waferthin margin of 145 votes in the first round. In Bokaro, the Congress is leading by 857 votes after the second round of counting.

Dec 23, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

In Palamu district, the BJP is leading by 330 votes and JMM's Bhushan Tirkey is leading by 1089 votes in Gumla.

Dec 23, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

JMM candidate Nalin Soren is leading by 1,320 votes in Shikaripara. Meanwhile, BJP's Sukhdev Bhagat leads in Lohardaga seat.

Dec 23, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

In Chandankyari assembly seat, BJP's Amar Bauri is leading, while Congress' Sonaram is leading in Jagannathpur constituency.

Dec 23, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Ramgarh Assembly: In the first round, BJP gets 5,502 votes, Congress and AJSU bags 3,545 and 2,108 votes respectively. Hence, the BJP candidates are leading here.

Dec 23, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

Oppn Alliance Must Have 1st Stake to Form Govt, Says Congress | Congress sources told CNN-News18 that the Opposition's pre-poll alliance must constitutionally get the first offer to form the government in Jharkhand. "Congress-JMM has pre-poll alliance, so we should have the first stake to form a government. The Congress is in touch with three independent candidates and JVM. We aren't very hopeful of Saryu Roy's support as he could go with the BJP," the source said. 

Dec 23, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

Hemant Soren Trails in Dumka, Leads in Barhet | Hemant Soren, JMM leader and the Opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate, leads in Barhet, while he trails from Dumka constituency.

Dec 23, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

BJP Leads in Khunti District, the Hotbed for Pathalgarhi Movement | In Khunti, the district that hit headlines last year with the Pathalgarhi movement, BJP's Neelkanth Singh is leading with 5,291 votes while JVM's Dayamani Barla garners 2,348 votes. 

Dec 23, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Congress Reaches Out to JVM | As early trends pour in indicating a victory of the opposition alliance, Congress reaches out to smaller parties. Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh is reportedly in touch with JVM leaders.

Dec 23, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

CM Raghubar Das Leads | The Jharkhand Chief Minister in office, Raghubar Das of the BJP, takes up a lead  over IND candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East constituency. Das was trailing a short while ago.

Dec 23, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

In the first round of counting of votes by EVM in Ghatshila assembly seat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Ramdas Soren is leading.

Dec 23, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

CM Raghubar Das Trails | In major jolt to the BJP, incumbent Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das trails from Jamshedpur (East) seat.

Dec 23, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Hemant Soren Leads in Dumka, Trails in Barhet | Opposition Chief Ministerial candidate Hemant Soren from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading from Dumka, while he trails from Barhet.

Dec 23, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Congress Leads in Bokaro | Congress candidate Shweta Singh is leading from Bokaro Assembly in the first round of EVM counting. Meanwhile, Lombodar Mahato of AJSU is leading in Gomiya Assembly seat.

Dec 23, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

Following the conclusion of the first round of counting of votes,  Ramdev Singh Bhokta of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) is ahead of Simaria assembly constituency while Satyanand Bhokta is leading in Chatra.

Dec 23, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Security personnel stand guard as counting of votes is underway at a center in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Dec 23, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

The counting of postal ballots in the Jharkhand assembly elections concludes and the EVMs have been brought in for tally. The next set of trends will take into account the EVM vote count for political parties across Jharkhand.

Dec 23, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

Party-wise Early Trends in Jharkhand Poll Results | Congress candidate Banna Gupta is leading from the Jamshedpur West constituency while incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads in Jamshedpur East seat, according to early trends. As of now, the BJP is leading in 16 seats, JMM in 18, JVM in two, AJSU in six and others in four seats as postal ballots counting is underway.

Dec 23, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Prominent Candidates in Jharkhand Polls | Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), from Dhanwar.

Dec 23, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

A visual from a counting center in Jharkhand.

Dec 23, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Renowned doctor and JVM candidate from Deoghar, Dr Sanjay Kumar Jarmundi, told News18 at the counting center, "As a contestent, my excitement and agerness is like a student appearing for his exam, but being a doctor I know how to hold his nerves."

Dec 23, 2019 8:15 am (IST)

Hemant Soren Leads in Dumka | As the counting of votes begins, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and the Chief Ministerial candidate of the opposition coalition Hemant Soren is leading in Dumka. 

Dec 23, 2019 8:11 am (IST)

It's Raghubar Das vs Hemant Soren | The key stakeholders of Jharkhand elections — incumbent CM and BJP leader Raghubar Das, UPA’s chief ministerial face Hemant Soren — await the poll results today that will decide their political fortunes in the state. The magic number to form a government in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is 41. CM Raghubar Das, who is the Jamshedpur East candidate, spent Sunday in closed-door meetings at his official residence. The battle for the Jharkhand chief minister seat is mainly between incumbent Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Shibu Soren.

Dec 23, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

Counting of Votes Begins | A visual from a counting centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The counting of votes for the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand begins.

Dec 23, 2019 7:59 am (IST)

The Hot Seats in Jharkhand | The election story of Jharkhand is not simple and polls are highly local in character. The seats that can sway the outcome of the Jharkhand polls are Latehar, Ghadhwa, Chatra, Chatarpur, Vishrampur, Daltanganj, Hussainabad, Gumla, Bishanpurm, Lohardagam, Manika, Panki, Bhawnathpur, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Jugsalai, Baharagora, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Ghatshila and Potka. Read full story here

Dec 23, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly | The counting of votes will begin shortly. The first round will count the votes cast through postal ballots, following which the EVMs will be brought in. Paper slips generated by the VVPATs will also be counted. The declaration of the first round of results will be made the Election Commission at 1pm.

Dec 23, 2019 7:44 am (IST)

This Assembly Polls, Jharkhand Saw Slight Drop in Voter Turnout | The overall voter turnout in the Jharkhand assembly polls was estimated at 65.23% compared to 66.53% to 2014. The counting of votes today will decide who would emerge victorious among the 1216 candidates, including 127 women for the 81-member assembly.

Dec 23, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

Jharkhand saw a six-way battle with two national parties, the ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress battling it out with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in this assembly elections. Jharkhand has a total of 2.26 crore eligible voters, according to data released by the Election Commission. The number of polling stations that are being used by voters across the state is 29,464. This number is 19 percent higher than in 2014.

Dec 23, 2019 7:21 am (IST)

Exit Poll Prediction | The Exit polls on Friday unanimously predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form majority in the assembly. The BJP, however, is confident of returning to power. "We will cross the majority mark. Wait till counting. People has reposed faith in five years governance" BJP General Secretary Deepak Prakash said.

Dec 23, 2019 7:19 am (IST)

Vote Counting for Jharkhand Election Today, 1st Result to be Out at 1pm | The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place today. The counting will begin at 8am across all the 24 district headquarters, where the Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The first result is expected around 1 pm on Monday.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress-JMM Touches Majority Mark, Anti-Incumbency Wave Sinks Raghubar Das' CM 2.0 Hopes
File photos of CM Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form majority in the assembly. India Today-Axis My India has claimed that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance will get 38 to 50 seats, while the BJP will get around 22-32 seats. The majority mark is 41.

The IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll has given 35 seats to the JMM-Congress-RJD combine and 32 to the BJP. In all the polls, Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) has emerged as the main gainer along with Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The maximum rounds of vote counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters.

The JMM fought in 43 seats while its alliance partners Congress and the RJD fought in 31 and seven seats, respectively.

Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, led the BJP campaign to retain power.

Political experts had suggested that the BJP might be facing severe headwind in Jharkhand, especially after its performance in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. In Haryana, the party failed to get majority on its own and had to forge a post-poll coalition with Dushyant Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In Maharashtra, it was dumped by one of its oldest allies, the Shiv Sena, to form a government with rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), after a month-long tussle.

Some of the factors that may have resulted in BJP’s under-par performance in Haryana and Maharashtra are also applicable in Jharkhand.

In 2014, in North Chhotanagpur comprising Assembly constituencies from seven districts of Koderma, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Chatra, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad, BJP had won just one of the 25 seat in this region in 2009. However, in 2014, its tally jumped to 13. Just like in the Santhal Pargana region, BJP’s rise came mainly at the expense of Congress and JVM.

It was also able to win Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Bokaro seats for the first time in the state.

In South Chhotanagpur, comprising Assembly constituencies from five districts of Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and Lohardaga, the BJP-AJSU alliance had emerged as the dominant force in this region. Of the 15 seats here, BJP and AJSU together won 10. These included seats in the state capital Ranchi.

In Kolhanm comprising of Assembly constituencies from three districts of East Singhbhum, Seraikella-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum, BJP’s tally in this region fell from six in 2009 to five in 2014. While it gained three seats from Congress and JVM, it lost four seats had held to the JMM.

The saffron party also won both seats in Jamshedpur.

In Palamu comprising of Assembly constituencies from three districts of Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa, BJP had won four of the nine seats here. The JVM and the Congress won two and one seat, respectively. Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha (NSAM) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat, each.
  • 22 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    315/5
    50.0 overs
    		 316/6
    48.4 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    387/5
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    43.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    287/8
    50.0 overs
    		 291/2
    47.5 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    416/10
    146.2 overs
    		 166/10
    55.2 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    240/3
    20.0 overs
    		 173/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram