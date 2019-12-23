Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress-JMM Touches Majority Mark, Anti-Incumbency Wave Sinks Raghubar Das' CM 2.0 Hopes

File photos of CM Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren.



Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form majority in the assembly. India Today-Axis My India has claimed that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance will get 38 to 50 seats, while the BJP will get around 22-32 seats. The majority mark is 41.



The IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll has given 35 seats to the JMM-Congress-RJD combine and 32 to the BJP. In all the polls, Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) has emerged as the main gainer along with Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).



The maximum rounds of vote counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters.



The JMM fought in 43 seats while its alliance partners Congress and the RJD fought in 31 and seven seats, respectively.



Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, led the BJP campaign to retain power.



Political experts had suggested that the BJP might be facing severe headwind in Jharkhand, especially after its performance in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. In Haryana, the party failed to get majority on its own and had to forge a post-poll coalition with Dushyant Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In Maharashtra, it was dumped by one of its oldest allies, the Shiv Sena, to form a government with rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), after a month-long tussle.



Some of the factors that may have resulted in BJP’s under-par performance in Haryana and Maharashtra are also applicable in Jharkhand.



In 2014, in North Chhotanagpur comprising Assembly constituencies from seven districts of Koderma, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Chatra, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad, BJP had won just one of the 25 seat in this region in 2009. However, in 2014, its tally jumped to 13. Just like in the Santhal Pargana region, BJP’s rise came mainly at the expense of Congress and JVM.



It was also able to win Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Bokaro seats for the first time in the state.



In South Chhotanagpur, comprising Assembly constituencies from five districts of Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and Lohardaga, the BJP-AJSU alliance had emerged as the dominant force in this region. Of the 15 seats here, BJP and AJSU together won 10. These included seats in the state capital Ranchi.



In Kolhanm comprising of Assembly constituencies from three districts of East Singhbhum, Seraikella-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum, BJP’s tally in this region fell from six in 2009 to five in 2014. While it gained three seats from Congress and JVM, it lost four seats had held to the JMM.



The saffron party also won both seats in Jamshedpur.



In Palamu comprising of Assembly constituencies from three districts of Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa, BJP had won four of the nine seats here. The JVM and the Congress won two and one seat, respectively. Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha (NSAM) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat, each.