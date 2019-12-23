Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress-JMM Touches Majority Mark, Anti-Incumbency Wave Sinks Raghubar Das' CM 2.0 Hopes

Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency results
The state saw a six-way battle in five phases with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress battling it out, with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in the elections.
Oppn Alliance Must Have 1st Stake to Form Govt, Says Congress | Congress sources told CNN-News18 that the Opposition's pre-poll alliance must constitutionally get the first offer to form the government in Jharkhand. "Congress-JMM has pre-poll alliance, so we should have the first stake to form a government. The Congress is in touch with three independent candidates and JVM. We aren't very hopeful of Saryu Roy's support as he could go with the BJP," the source said.
Party-wise Early Trends in Jharkhand Poll Results | Congress candidate Banna Gupta is leading from the Jamshedpur West constituency while incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads in Jamshedpur East seat, according to early trends. As of now, the BJP is leading in 16 seats, JMM in 18, JVM in two, AJSU in six and others in four seats as postal ballots counting is underway.
Prominent Candidates in Jharkhand Polls | Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), from Dhanwar.
It's Raghubar Das vs Hemant Soren | The key stakeholders of Jharkhand elections — incumbent CM and BJP leader Raghubar Das, UPA’s chief ministerial face Hemant Soren — await the poll results today that will decide their political fortunes in the state. The magic number to form a government in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is 41. CM Raghubar Das, who is the Jamshedpur East candidate, spent Sunday in closed-door meetings at his official residence. The battle for the Jharkhand chief minister seat is mainly between incumbent Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Shibu Soren.
The Hot Seats in Jharkhand | The election story of Jharkhand is not simple and polls are highly local in character. The seats that can sway the outcome of the Jharkhand polls are Latehar, Ghadhwa, Chatra, Chatarpur, Vishrampur, Daltanganj, Hussainabad, Gumla, Bishanpurm, Lohardagam, Manika, Panki, Bhawnathpur, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Jugsalai, Baharagora, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Ghatshila and Potka. Read full story here.
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly | The counting of votes will begin shortly. The first round will count the votes cast through postal ballots, following which the EVMs will be brought in. Paper slips generated by the VVPATs will also be counted. The declaration of the first round of results will be made the Election Commission at 1pm.
This Assembly Polls, Jharkhand Saw Slight Drop in Voter Turnout | The overall voter turnout in the Jharkhand assembly polls was estimated at 65.23% compared to 66.53% to 2014. The counting of votes today will decide who would emerge victorious among the 1216 candidates, including 127 women for the 81-member assembly.
Jharkhand saw a six-way battle with two national parties, the ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress battling it out with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in this assembly elections. Jharkhand has a total of 2.26 crore eligible voters, according to data released by the Election Commission. The number of polling stations that are being used by voters across the state is 29,464. This number is 19 percent higher than in 2014.
Exit Poll Prediction | The Exit polls on Friday unanimously predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form majority in the assembly. The BJP, however, is confident of returning to power. "We will cross the majority mark. Wait till counting. People has reposed faith in five years governance" BJP General Secretary Deepak Prakash said.
Vote Counting for Jharkhand Election Today, 1st Result to be Out at 1pm | The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place today. The counting will begin at 8am across all the 24 district headquarters, where the Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The first result is expected around 1 pm on Monday.
File photos of CM Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren.
Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form majority in the assembly. India Today-Axis My India has claimed that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance will get 38 to 50 seats, while the BJP will get around 22-32 seats. The majority mark is 41.
The IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll has given 35 seats to the JMM-Congress-RJD combine and 32 to the BJP. In all the polls, Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) has emerged as the main gainer along with Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).
The maximum rounds of vote counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters.
The JMM fought in 43 seats while its alliance partners Congress and the RJD fought in 31 and seven seats, respectively.
Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, led the BJP campaign to retain power.
Political experts had suggested that the BJP might be facing severe headwind in Jharkhand, especially after its performance in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. In Haryana, the party failed to get majority on its own and had to forge a post-poll coalition with Dushyant Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). In Maharashtra, it was dumped by one of its oldest allies, the Shiv Sena, to form a government with rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), after a month-long tussle.
Some of the factors that may have resulted in BJP’s under-par performance in Haryana and Maharashtra are also applicable in Jharkhand.
In 2014, in North Chhotanagpur comprising Assembly constituencies from seven districts of Koderma, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Chatra, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad, BJP had won just one of the 25 seat in this region in 2009. However, in 2014, its tally jumped to 13. Just like in the Santhal Pargana region, BJP’s rise came mainly at the expense of Congress and JVM.
It was also able to win Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Bokaro seats for the first time in the state.
In South Chhotanagpur, comprising Assembly constituencies from five districts of Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and Lohardaga, the BJP-AJSU alliance had emerged as the dominant force in this region. Of the 15 seats here, BJP and AJSU together won 10. These included seats in the state capital Ranchi.
In Kolhanm comprising of Assembly constituencies from three districts of East Singhbhum, Seraikella-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum, BJP’s tally in this region fell from six in 2009 to five in 2014. While it gained three seats from Congress and JVM, it lost four seats had held to the JMM.
The saffron party also won both seats in Jamshedpur.
In Palamu comprising of Assembly constituencies from three districts of Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa, BJP had won four of the nine seats here. The JVM and the Congress won two and one seat, respectively. Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha (NSAM) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat, each.
