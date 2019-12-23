Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Watch Out for These Five Seats With Vote Margins Below 500

According to the Election Commission, in Jharkhand's Bishrampur, independent candidate Naresh Prasad Singh is leading over Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramchandra Chandravanshi by 299 votes.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Watch Out for These Five Seats With Vote Margins Below 500
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren at an election campaign rally, in Jamshedpur on December 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)

As counting for Jharkhand assembly elections continues, the electoral battle in five constituencies may be heading for a photo finish.

According to the Election Commission, in Jharkhand’s Bishrampur, independent candidate Naresh Prasad Singh is leading over Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ramchandra Chandravanshi by 299 votes.

Similarly, in Gomia, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Babita Devi is leading over Lambodar Mahto of the AJSU Party by 409 votes.

However, the most interesting contest is currently underway in Jamshedpur East where Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP is trailing by 771 votes to independent candidate, Saryu Roy.

In Madhupur, Raj Paliwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading by 415 votes over Haji Hussain Ansari of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Simaria is also witnessing a close battle between Ramadev Singh Bhogta of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Manoj Kumar Chandra of the AJSU Party. Bhogta is currently leading by 258 votes.

