Jharkhand Exit Polls Results LIVE: Predictions to be Out Soon as Voting Ends in Phase 5 of Assembly Elections

Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December. Polling ended at 3 pm in five of 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday. A total of 62.65 per cent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the state, with the polling process scheduled to end at 5 pm, they said.

Voting had commenced at 7 am in all 16 seats, as people were seen standing in queues outside polling booths. In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, the officials said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's working president JP Nadda and Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das were among the BJP leaders who campaigned in the Santhal Pargana region.



Congress general cecretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the party leaders who appealed to the people to vote for the opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).



Of 81 Assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between 30 November and 16 December.



The seats that went to polls Friday are Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama. Altogether 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third-gender voters, were found eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.