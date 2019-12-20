Jharkhand Exit Polls Results LIVE: Predictions to be Out Soon as Voting Ends in Phase 5 of Assembly Elections

Event Highlights
Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December. Polling ended at 3 pm in five of 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday. A total of 62.65 per cent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the state, with the polling process scheduled to end at 5 pm, they said.
Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in these Assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling, Election Commission officials said. In picture, a security person stands guard as voters queue up to cast votes during the fifth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Godda district, Friday. (Image: PTI)
In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early today, the officials said. The seats that went to polls are Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.
In the final round of elections, the fates of two Jharkhand ministers and former chief minister Hemant Soren will be decided. Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough battle from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait
Dumka: An elderly voter leaves after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Dumka, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_20_2019_000020B)
Voting had commenced at 7 am in all 16 seats, as people were seen standing in queues outside polling booths. In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, the officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's working president JP Nadda and Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das were among the BJP leaders who campaigned in the Santhal Pargana region.
Congress general cecretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the party leaders who appealed to the people to vote for the opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Of 81 Assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between 30 November and 16 December.
The seats that went to polls Friday are Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama. Altogether 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third-gender voters, were found eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.
-
18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 387/550.0 overs 280/1043.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 107 runs
-
15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 287/850.0 overs 291/247.5 oversWest Indies beat India by 8 wickets
-
12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy AUS vs NZ 416/10146.2 overs 166/1055.2 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
-
11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 240/320.0 overs 173/820.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 67 runs
-
11 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 308/697.0 overs 252/270.0 oversPakistan drew with Sri Lanka