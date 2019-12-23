Jharkhand result tally
'Jharkhand Has Spoken': Hemant Soren Sees JMM’s Biggest-Ever Tally as Mandate on NRC
The JMM asked if the BJP wanted people to stand in queues to prove if they are Indians, as he drew a parallel to what had happened after demonetisation.
File photo of JMM leader Hemant Soren. (Image: Twitter)
Hemant Soren, after leading the Jharkhand Mukti Morch to its best-ever poll performance on Monday, tore into the BJP on the issue of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and nationwide National Register of Citizens, which have sparked unrest in the entire country.
Calling the election result a victory of the people of Jharkhand, he asked in a statement if the BJP wanted people to stand in queues to prove if they are Indians, as he drew a parallel to what had happened after demonetisation. The same comparison has also been made Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
“In a country where 18 crore people are wage laborers and landless farmers, how can they expect them to have legacy documents,” Soren asked as trends showed that the JMM has emerged as the single largest party in the state with 31 seats.
Pointing to the election result, he said that the BJP tried to polarize the state and campaigned on issues like NRC and mandir-masjid, but the people voted for development. “Jharkhand has spoken out,” he said.
He said the entire debate on the contentious citizenship law was meant to confuse the people. “Why are so many people on roads? … Should poorest of poor be searching for work to earn daily bread or hunt for legacy documents,” he asked as he demanded answers from the BJP on the condition of the economy.
Asserting that the BJP owes an answer to people, he said that they are instead using “brute force and power of lathi to impose ill-planned laws on them”. “If BJP’s intentions are good, why is Internet shut in many parts of India?” he asked.
