English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP Takes Lead in 9 Seats While Congress Clings on to 3 Seats
BJP is leading in nine seats out of 14 constituencies while Congress takes a lead in Lohardaga and Singhbhum. Congress's Kali Charan Munda takes a lead in Khunti.
A supporter of BJP wears a face mask featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally of in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, which managed to hold the lead in 12 seats through the initial counting, is down to nine seats - Dhanbad, Ranchi, Palamau, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Kodarma, Jamshedpur, Khunti, Godda and Dumka- out of 14 constituencies. Congress takes lead in Singhbhum, Khunti and Lohardaga. While AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) is leading in Giridih and JMM in Rajmahal. Although Jharkhand has traditionally remained a BJP bastion since the early 1990s, the saffron party is up against a stiff opposition in the form of a grand alliance, the only one of its kind in India right now. Four opposition parties — the Congress, along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) — were able to work out a seat sharing formula. The BJP’s continued victory in the state that it has dominated for decades depends on its ability to counter foes, both within and outside. Apart from battling its own anti-incumbency and the oppositions barbs focused around joblessness, land rights and anger amongst the state’s sizable tribal population, the BJP has also been plagued by a series of rebellions from its own party members. To counter this, the BJP has turned to the charisma of its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Will it be enough or will the Mahagathbandhan end the saffron surge in Jharkhand and what impact will the 2019 Lok Sabha election results have on the Assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in the coming months?
Follow all the LIVE updates of Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019 here:
Here are the top developments you need to know:
1. BJP is leading in nine seats - Dhanbad, Ranchi, Palamau, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Kodarma, Jamshedpur, Khunti, Godda and Dumka - out of 14 constituencies. Congress takes a lead in Lohardaga, Khunti and Singhbhum. AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) is leading in Giridih and JMM in Rajmahal.
2. Union minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha is seeking a re-election from this seat. Before, Sinha his father Yashwant Sinha has represented this seat thrice as a member of the BJP. Against him is the Congress’s Gopal Sahu, the younger brother of former Ranchi MP Shiv Prasad Sahu. In the last election, the junior Sinha defeated the Congress’s Saurabh Narayan Singh by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. The Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran leader and former Hazaribagh MP Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta is also contesting from the seat.
3. Congress's Geeta Kora is leading in Singhbhum against the BJP candidate Laxman Giluwa, who in 2014 Lok Sabha elections won in this seat by defeating the JBSP candidate by a margin of 87,524 votes which was 11.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. And, Congress’s Sukhdeo Bhagat takes lead in Lohardaga constituency. The seat has a significant Christian population. Chamra Linda, who secured third position in 2014 owing to his large following among Christian community by securing more than 80,000 votes, has extended support to the Congress candidate. In 2014, the BJP candidate, Sudarshan Bhagat, won by just 6,000 votes margin.
ALSO READ | Saffron Reign May Continue in Jharkhand as BJP Likely to Win on 10 of 14 Seats, Says News18 Exit Poll
4. Congress’s candidate Kali Charan Munda takes a lead in Khunti against the BJP candidate and former chief minister Arjuna Munda.
5. The BJP candidate Pashupati Nath Singh is leading in Dhanbad parliamentary constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,954 votes which was 25.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 31 contestants in 2014.
6. In Dhanbad, though 20 candidates are in the fray, the principal contest is between BJP candidate Pashupati Nath Singh and Congress nominee Kirti Azad. Both the BJP and Congress have entered into political alliances in the state and are banking on support of their partners to sail over troubled waters.
ALSO READ | The Voice That Was Never Heard: Tribals Need Their Own Leaders to Represent Their Aspirations
7. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Tahal Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 1,99,303 votes which was 18.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.74% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
8. The grand alliance saw the Congress contest in seven seats, the JMM in four, the JVM(P) in two and RJD in one. The BJP meanwhile has attacked the alliance as one of convenience and has been relying heavily on PM Narendra Modi in its campaign. CM Raghubar Das said during a campaign speech, “People have realised that the country needs a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi for safeguarding religion, the nation’s security and overall development.”
9. In 2014, the BJP received 40.7 percent of the seats, while the four opposition parties cumulatively polled a total of 36.8% votes. The BJP won 12 seats of the total 14.
ALSO READ | Are Silent, Restless Tribals this Election's X-Factor
10. Of the six chief minister that Jharkhand has seen since its creation in 2000, the first-three tribal CMs Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Shibu Soren are contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Marandi, the state’s first CM, is contesting from JVM(P), Munda is the BJP candidate from Khunti, Soren is fighting from Dumka. Das was the first non-tribal CM of the state.
11. To add to this, Madhu Koda — an independent MLA, who was the CM for nearly two years from 2006 to 2008 — is not contesting due to his conviction in the coal scam, but is spearheading the campaign for his wife Geeta, who is contesting from Singhbum on a Congress ticket
12. The BJP didn’t give tickets to four sitting MPs. However this led to feuds within the party. For instance, in Ranchi, the BJP dropped its sitting MP Ramtahal Chaudhary in favour of Sanjay Seth. Chaudhary, meanwhile refused to step out of the race and is contesting as an independent - something the Congress candidate, Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay is keen to exploit.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Will it be enough or will the Mahagathbandhan end the saffron surge in Jharkhand and what impact will the 2019 Lok Sabha election results have on the Assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in the coming months?
Follow all the LIVE updates of Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019 here:
Here are the top developments you need to know:
1. BJP is leading in nine seats - Dhanbad, Ranchi, Palamau, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Kodarma, Jamshedpur, Khunti, Godda and Dumka - out of 14 constituencies. Congress takes a lead in Lohardaga, Khunti and Singhbhum. AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) is leading in Giridih and JMM in Rajmahal.
2. Union minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha is seeking a re-election from this seat. Before, Sinha his father Yashwant Sinha has represented this seat thrice as a member of the BJP. Against him is the Congress’s Gopal Sahu, the younger brother of former Ranchi MP Shiv Prasad Sahu. In the last election, the junior Sinha defeated the Congress’s Saurabh Narayan Singh by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. The Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran leader and former Hazaribagh MP Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta is also contesting from the seat.
3. Congress's Geeta Kora is leading in Singhbhum against the BJP candidate Laxman Giluwa, who in 2014 Lok Sabha elections won in this seat by defeating the JBSP candidate by a margin of 87,524 votes which was 11.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. And, Congress’s Sukhdeo Bhagat takes lead in Lohardaga constituency. The seat has a significant Christian population. Chamra Linda, who secured third position in 2014 owing to his large following among Christian community by securing more than 80,000 votes, has extended support to the Congress candidate. In 2014, the BJP candidate, Sudarshan Bhagat, won by just 6,000 votes margin.
ALSO READ | Saffron Reign May Continue in Jharkhand as BJP Likely to Win on 10 of 14 Seats, Says News18 Exit Poll
4. Congress’s candidate Kali Charan Munda takes a lead in Khunti against the BJP candidate and former chief minister Arjuna Munda.
5. The BJP candidate Pashupati Nath Singh is leading in Dhanbad parliamentary constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,954 votes which was 25.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 31 contestants in 2014.
6. In Dhanbad, though 20 candidates are in the fray, the principal contest is between BJP candidate Pashupati Nath Singh and Congress nominee Kirti Azad. Both the BJP and Congress have entered into political alliances in the state and are banking on support of their partners to sail over troubled waters.
ALSO READ | The Voice That Was Never Heard: Tribals Need Their Own Leaders to Represent Their Aspirations
7. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Tahal Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 1,99,303 votes which was 18.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.74% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
8. The grand alliance saw the Congress contest in seven seats, the JMM in four, the JVM(P) in two and RJD in one. The BJP meanwhile has attacked the alliance as one of convenience and has been relying heavily on PM Narendra Modi in its campaign. CM Raghubar Das said during a campaign speech, “People have realised that the country needs a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi for safeguarding religion, the nation’s security and overall development.”
9. In 2014, the BJP received 40.7 percent of the seats, while the four opposition parties cumulatively polled a total of 36.8% votes. The BJP won 12 seats of the total 14.
ALSO READ | Are Silent, Restless Tribals this Election's X-Factor
10. Of the six chief minister that Jharkhand has seen since its creation in 2000, the first-three tribal CMs Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Shibu Soren are contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Marandi, the state’s first CM, is contesting from JVM(P), Munda is the BJP candidate from Khunti, Soren is fighting from Dumka. Das was the first non-tribal CM of the state.
11. To add to this, Madhu Koda — an independent MLA, who was the CM for nearly two years from 2006 to 2008 — is not contesting due to his conviction in the coal scam, but is spearheading the campaign for his wife Geeta, who is contesting from Singhbum on a Congress ticket
12. The BJP didn’t give tickets to four sitting MPs. However this led to feuds within the party. For instance, in Ranchi, the BJP dropped its sitting MP Ramtahal Chaudhary in favour of Sanjay Seth. Chaudhary, meanwhile refused to step out of the race and is contesting as an independent - something the Congress candidate, Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay is keen to exploit.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results