Jharkhand News Updates: Lone RJD MLA, 3 Other Legislators Return to Ranchi; Cabinet Meet at 4 PM as Dumka Girl's Death Adds to Soren's Tension

Forecasting a political crisis, the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew its 32 MLAs to Raipur to prevent the BJP’s alleged attempts to poach its legislators while the death of the minor girl after being set on fire by two men in state’s Dumka continued to trigger nationwide uproar on the other hand.

Soren’s JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs of the party and alliance partner Congress in a bid to topple the coalition government. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.

Though the EC’s decision is not yet made public, there was a buzz that the poll panel had recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

The MLAs, 15 from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and 17 from Congress, accompanied by senior Chhattisgarh Congress leaders Ramgopal Agrawal and Girish Dewangan, travelled in three buses to the luxurious resort located in Nava Raipur.

All 40-odd rooms at the resort have been booked for the guests from Jharkhand for the next two days, Congress sources said.

Meanwhile, a video of an SUV with ‘Chhattisgarh government on duty’ written on it and carrying liquor bottles allegedly towards the resort went viral during the day, with opposition BJP slamming the Congress government in the state over it.

Jharkhand News Latest Updates:

-Cabinet Meet at 4pm at Project Bhavan in Ranchi

A cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, a day after four of the 32 MLAs from the ruling United Progressive Alliance in Jharkhand returned to the state capital from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The four MLAs had said on Wednesday that they are flying back for the meeting.

Among the four MLAs to return to Ranchi is the sole RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, who is the Jharkhand welfare minister.

-Jharkhand Girl’s Death A Case of Serial Lapses While Hemant Soren Is Busy Saving His Government

The Hemant Soren government air-lifted its MLAs by a special flight from Ranchi to Raipur on Tuesday, two days after a minor girl from Dumka died in Ranchi’s RIMS hospital without getting such a chance to be flown off to a better medical facility.

A day before she died, while her condition was deteriorating on August 27, the ruling coalition’s MLAs were on a bus for a picnic at the Latratur dam with the CM trying to send a message of solidarity against “BJP’s attempts to bring down” his government. Worse, the police recorded the age of the girl as 19 years till a Juvenile Welfare Committee visited her home after her death to find out that she was not even 16 and the case has to be tried under the stringent POCSO Act rather than as a simple murder. READ MORE

-BJP Slams CM Hemant Soren Over Girl’s Death After Being Set Ablaze in Jharkhand

Amid the political developments, the BJP lashed out at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over the death of a Class-12 girl student, saying the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed and the JMM leader is “busy partying and picnicking”.

The girl died after being set ablaze by a man for not reciprocating his overtures.

Attacking Soren, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had said said, “The law-and-order situation in the state is sick, the chief minister is busy in a picnic. Nothing can be more condemnable than the insensitive behaviour of Hemant Soren.”

Bhatia was referring to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader taking part in a picnic on a boat with MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Latratu dam in Khunti district last week.

“What makes it worse is that it was the duty of Heman Soren to save the life of our sister. She lost her life because the law-and-order situation in Jharkhand has collapsed,” Bhatia said. He further said while the girl was battling for her life, the chief minister was “busy partying and picnicking”.

People will not forgive Soren for not saving the lives of the women of the state, the BJP leader added.

-Jharkhand Political Crisis: Raj Bhavan Maintains Silence on EC Ruling; UPA Holds Meeting at Soren’s Residence

With Raj Bhavan maintaining silence over the Election Commission’s ruling on the Chief Minister’s continuance as an MLA, ruling UPA MLAs held a meeting at Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi to chalk out a strategy in the wake of the crisis. “An important meeting has been convened at the Chief Minister’s residence to discuss the emerging political scenario,” a minister who did not wish to be quoted told PTI.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Crisis: Raj Bhavan Maintains Silence on EC Ruling; UPA Holds Meeting at Soren’s Residence

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. Though the EC’s decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter since then.

-Four Jharkhand Ministers Fly Back to Ranchi from Raipur; One More MLA Shifted to Resort

Four ministers of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand returned to Ranchi on Wednesday evening, a day after they and 28 MLAs were shifted to the resort near the Chhattisgarh capital anticipating a political crisis in their home state. One of the ministers said they are going back to Ranchi for a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand minister Satyanand Bhokta and MLA Pradeep Yadav flew to Raipur in a chartered plane, a local Congress leader said. While Bhokta accompanied four ministers namely Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Rameshwar Oraon, and Badal Patralekh- who were staying at the resort- on the return flight, MLA Yadav was shifted to Mayfair Golf resort in Nava Raipur where his colleagues from Jharkhand are sequestered.

We [ministers] are going back for a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday. What the BJP has done in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa, it wanted to replicate it in Jharkhand. There are reports that our CM has been disqualified while the Election Commission’s decision is yet to be made public. Although we are not afraid as we have numbers,” Alamgir Alam said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew its 32 MLAs to Raipur to prevent the BJP’s alleged attempts to poach its legislators and shifted them to the luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

-Chhattisgarh CM Says BJP Would’ve Got Chance to ‘Buy Them’ Jharkhand MLAs in Ranchi

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who visited Mayfair hotel in Raipur to meet Jharkhand MLAs, said that if the law makers were “let free in Jharkhand then BJP would have got a chance to buy them”.

“Raj Bhawan is yet to open EC’s letter which means something is being planned. Jharkhand MLAs have come here that’s why they’re [BJP] worried. If MLAs were let free in Jharkhand then they [BJP] would have got chance to buy them & give them Rs 20 crore,” Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here