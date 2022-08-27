Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Soren, MLAs 'On Way to Khunti' Amid Poaching Fears; Cong Meet at 8:30 PM

Live now
Jharkhand Crisis LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Hemant Soren and legislators were seen leaving for some unknown destination on three buses on Saturday as the political turmoil in the state deepened amid threats of Soren being “disqualified” as an MLA over a mining lease case.
The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government and guarded by security personnel. The Read More
“Laughing and laughing, the roads will be cut! We are all together!,” said Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur in a tweet onboard a bus with legislators and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. State Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam claimed the MLAs were going for a “picnic at Moments Resort in Latratu in neighbouring Khunti district”. Incidentally, Alam had on Friday said that the MLAs of the ruling alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was in Latehar on Friday to attend a programme, lashed out at the Centre for “unleashing” all constitutional agencies to “de-stabilise a democratically elected government”. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president said “satanic forces” were all out to execute evil designs. He later tweeted, “The Centre has unleashed all agencies on me after I asked for legitimate Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues which are pending to the state. When they saw that they cannot harm me, they are trying to harass ‘Guruji’ (Shibu Soren), who is in a certain age bracket, to get to me.”
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the order of disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday according to reports. “The governor will sign the disqualification order today and it will be sent to the ECI,” a Raj Bhavan source told PTI. The Governor’s official residence had on Thursday claimed that the ECI has recommended Soren’s disqualification as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself, but there has been no official confirmation yet.
Sources told News18, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and legislators MLAs are moving towards Khunti. The leaders who were seen leaving on three buses will visit Latratu Dam and then return to Ranchi at 6 pm.
Meanwhile, the Congress has called a meeting of its party MLAs at 8:30 pm on Saturday.
Insiders in the Congress, a crucial ally in the JMM-led coalition government, had earlier said that ring-fencing of MLAs by parking them in a resort in a “friendly state” such as West Bengal, Bihar or Chhattisgarh is being considered as an option to prevent legislator poaching by the BJP.
The development took place after a marathon third round of a meeting of legislators of the alliance at the chief minister’s residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario. The ruling MLAs took part in the meeting along with their luggage.
Meanwhile, Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the order of disqualification of Soren as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Raj Bhavan sources said. The ECI sent its opinion to Bais on August 25 on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.
Haryana Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam had on Friday said the MLAs of the alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi. Another minister, Mithilesh Thakur, had claimed that the ruling coalition has the magic number of “50 MLAs, which can go up to 56” while asserting that they had learnt resort politics’ from the saffron party.
The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren’s disqualification for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. The clause states that “a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government”.
The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House. The coalition partners had on Thursday claimed that there was no threat to the government. The JMM had exuded confidence that Soren will remain the chief minister for full term till 2024.
