Jharkhand Political Crisis Updates: Govt Car With Liquor Bottles Found Outside Resort Housing UPA MLAs, BJP Takes 'Picnic Party' Jibe

In a bid to dodge possible poaching attempts, as many 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew down to Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi and then checked-in to a nearby resort amid tight security.

A few more MLAs from JMM are reportedly expected to follow over the next few days to join the 17 Congress MLAs and 15 JMM legislators to the ‘safe haven’ at Mayfair Resort, some 10 km from the capital of Chhattisgarh, sources in UPA said.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA), comprising of the JMM, Congress and RJD in Jharkhand has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly and is supported from outside by the lone CPIML (L) legislator.

The flight carrying the MLAs took off from the Ranchi airport shortly after 4.30 pm and arrived in Raipur, the capital of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, around 5:30 pm. A total of 41 persons, including 32 MLAs, landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport and three buses took them from the airport to the Mayfair resort in Nava Raipur, said a local Congress leader.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who came to see off his colleagues remained behind to run his government. Chhattisgarh Congress leaders Ramgopal Agrawal and Girish Dewangan also travelled to the resort with the Jharkhand MLAs. The buses were escorted by pilot vehicles.

Security has been beefed up around the resort with media was being not allowed inside. Visuals of convoy of vehicles of VIPs and police entering the resort ahead of the arrival of the Jharkhand MLAs surfaced.

Latest Updates in Jharkhand Political Crisis:

-Liquor Brought to Raipur Resort Lodging Ruling UPA MLAs, Claims BJP as Resort Politics Begins

BJP leaders are claiming that bottles of liquor have been found in a government vehicle outside the Raipur resort where ruling Jharkhand MLAs have flown to.

BJP leader Raman Singh took to Twitter and alleged that a Chhattisgarh government vehicle, parked outside the Mayfair Resort in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, had been filled with expensive liquor bottles even before the arrival of the visiting politicians.

Visuals tweeted by Raman Singh showed the backseat of the car filled with cartons that appeared to contain liquor bottles.

भूपेश जी कान खोलकर सुन लीजिए! छत्तीसगढ़ अय्याशी का अड्डा नहीं है, जो छत्तीसगढ़ियों के पैसे से झारखंड के विधायकों को दारू-मुर्गा खिला रहे हैं। असम, हरियाणा के बाद अब झारखंड के विधायको का डेरा, इन अनैतिक कार्यों के लिए

छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी आपको कभी माफ नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/rBxQl51esd — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) August 30, 2022

-August 30: Jharkhand MLAs Flown to Raipur `safe Haven’, More Likely to Follow

As many 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew down to Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi in a bid to thwart possible poaching attempts, and then bussed to a nearby resort amidst tight security.

A few more MLAs from JMM are expected to follow over the next few days to join the 17 Congress MLAs and 15 JMM legislators to the `safe haven’ at Mayfair Resort, some 10 kms from the capital of Chhattisgarh, according to UPA sources. The United Progressive Alliance, comprising of the JMM, Congress and RJD in Jharkhand has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly and is supported from outside by the lone CPIML (L) legislator.

Chhattisgarh | Jharkhand UPA MLAs arrive at Raipur airport from Ranchi pic.twitter.com/HxVx17n52G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The flight carrying the MLAs took off from the Ranchi airport shortly after 4.30 pm and arrived in Raipur, the capital of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, around 5:30 pm. A total of 41 persons, including 32 MLAs, landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport and three buses took them from the airport to the Mayfair resort in Nava Raipur, said a local Congress leader.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren who came to see off his colleagues remained behind to run his government. Chhattisgarh Congress leaders Ramgopal Agrawal and Girish Dewangan also travelled to the resort with the Jharkhand MLAs. The buses were escorted by pilot vehicles.

-August 28: Jharkand MLAs Take a Short Trip to Latratu

Amid a political crisis triggered by an EC ruling on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s continuance as an MLA, UPA legislators left Ranchi for Latratu, near the border with Chhattisgarh, only to return to the state capital by evening. MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and the RJD left the state capital in three buses in the afternoon and returned to Ranchi after spending a few hours at Latratu in Khunti district, some 40 kilometres from here.

-August 25: EC Sends Opinion to Jharkhand Guv in Hemant Soren Mining Lease Case

Trouble started mounting for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren when the Election Commission on August 25 recommended that the Chief Minister be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, according to EC sources.

The Election Commission is said to have sent its recommendations to the Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais in a sealed cover this morning after a disqualification plea. The Jharkhand governor was the one who referred the matter to the poll panel.

CM Hemant Soren however denied the claims about the disqualification and issued a statement saying, “was apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the Jharkhand Governor ‘recommending disqualification as a MLA’. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or the Governor.”

(With PTI inputs)

