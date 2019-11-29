44 of 260 Candidates in Phase 2 of Jharkhand Polls Face Criminal Cases, Including Rape, Murder: Report

New Delhi: Nearly 17 percent or 44 out of 260 candidates contesting in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including murder, attempt to murder and rape, in their self-sworn affidavits.

While at least four candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC-302) against themselves, four face charges related to crime against women, including one related to rape (IPC-375). Besides, at least eight candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC-307).

The second phase of the five-phase elections will be held on December 7, where 20 Assembly constituencies, including Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Chaibasa (ST), Khunti (ST) and Simdega (ST), will vote.

Among the major parties, three out of six candidates from the Indian National Congress and five out of 14 candidates from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), five out of 20 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), five out of 20 candidates from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and one out of 12 candidates from All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, as per an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to the ADR report, 46 (18 per cent) candidates contesting in the second phrase are crorepatis. JMM’s Ramdas Soren, who is contesting from Ghatsila, has declared an asset of Rs 9.6 crore, which is highest among all other candidates in the fray. Soren is followed by Abhay Singh of the JVM (P) with assets worth Rs 9.2 crore.

Party-wise, 10 out of 20 BJP candidates, seven out of 14 JMM candidates, two out of 6 INC candidates, three out of 12 AJSU candidates and four out of 20 JVM(P) candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets per candidate contesting in the second phase are Rs 71.68 Lakhs.

Elections in Jharkhand will be held over five phases — voting for the first phase will be held on December 7, with 20 of the 81 Assembly seats on the line. These are: Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Sisai, Torpa, Khunt, Tamar, Mandar, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Simdega, Kolebira, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, and Chakradharpur.

Voting in the first phase of the five-phase election will be held on November 30. The results will be announced on December 23.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.