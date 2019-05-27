Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Chief Resigns from Post over LS Poll Debacle

The Congress, which led the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state, contested the Lok Sabha polls from seven of the 14 seats, but won only one.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Chief Resigns from Post over LS Poll Debacle
Representative image.
Loading...
Ranchi: Taking responsibility of the party's debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha election, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ajoy Kumar Monday resigned from his post.

He handed over his resignation letter to AICC in-charge of Jharkhand RPN Singh.

"I have handed over my resignation letter to RPN Singh, AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, taking personal responsibility for the election results," said Kumar.

It is not immediately known whether his resignation letter was accepted.

The Congress, which led the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state, contested the Lok Sabha polls from seven of the 14 seats.

However, the party could win only one seat — Singhbhum(ST) — from where former chief minister Madhu Koda's wife, Gita Koda, defeated BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won only one of the four seats it contested from, while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) contested from two seats and lost both.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which contested from Palamu (SC) and Chatra constituencies, also failed to open its account.

The BJP-Ajsu Party alliance won 12 of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

According to the pre-poll alliance, seat-sharing arrangement of the 'Mahagathbandhan', the Congress had been given the charge to head the grand alliance in Lok Sabha, while the JMM would be given responsibility during the Assembly election to be held later this year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram