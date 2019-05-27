Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Chief Resigns from Post over LS Poll Debacle

Taking responsibility of the party's debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha election, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ajoy Kumar Monday resigned from his post.He handed over his resignation letter to AICC in-charge of Jharkhand RPN Singh."I have handed over my resignation letter to RPN Singh, AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, taking personal responsibility for the election results," said Kumar.It is not immediately known whether his resignation letter was accepted.The Congress, which led the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state, contested the Lok Sabha polls from seven of the 14 seats.However, the party could win only one seat — Singhbhum(ST) — from where former chief minister Madhu Koda's wife, Gita Koda, defeated BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua.The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won only one of the four seats it contested from, while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) contested from two seats and lost both.The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which contested from Palamu (SC) and Chatra constituencies, also failed to open its account.The BJP-Ajsu Party alliance won 12 of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.According to the pre-poll alliance, seat-sharing arrangement of the 'Mahagathbandhan', the Congress had been given the charge to head the grand alliance in Lok Sabha, while the JMM would be given responsibility during the Assembly election to be held later this year.