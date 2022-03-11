Jharkhand: Upbeat Over BJP's Win in 4 States, Party MLAs Attend Assembly Session in Saffron Attire

Elated over BJP's astounding poll performance in UP and three other states, party legislators here attended the budget session in the Assembly in saffron attire on Friday and chanted Jai Shree Ram' slogans on its premises. Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "effective implementation of welfare programmes" in the country and UP, the saffron camp legislators said ceaseless efforts by the two leaders have helped curb crime.

Some of them expressed confidence that the saffron wave will also sweep Jharkhand in the next assembly polls. Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, BJP legislator Amit Mandal said, "The agenda of Hindutva and development worked well in Uttar Pradesh. The party will fight the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand with the same agenda." The BJP's Jharkhand unit had on Thursday congratulated the party leadership over the saffron camp's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, asserting that the people of the four states wanted a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the saffron party legislators over their chants in the Assembly, cabinet minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur said, "BJP MLAs should be sent to temples and priests instead should be asked to attend the session as they would hold better discussions in the interest of the state.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.