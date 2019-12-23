Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jharkhand Voters Demolished 'Arrogance' of Modi, Shah, Says NCP
The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party's politics based on sentimental issues like the National Register of Citizens.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: As trends for the Jharkhand Assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP, the NCP on Monday said people of Jharkhand have demolished the "arrogance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah.
The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, with which it recently severed ties at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party's politics based on sentimental issues like the National Register of Citizens.
"The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi ji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said as the BJP looks set to lose Jharkhand after failing to retain power in Maharashtra, it raises question whether people are now trusting the Amit Shah-led party or not.
"They (BJP) earlier told people they will play politics of development, but are now engaging people in sentimental issues to distract their attention from the real issues...They seem to have been hit by raising of issues like the NRC," Kayande said.
As per trends available for the Jharkhand Assembly polls till noon, the JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance was leading in 42 out of the total 81 seats in the state Assembly, while the ruling BJP was ahead in 28 seats.
Elections were held in Jharkhand over five phases between November 30 and December 20.
