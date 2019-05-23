Jharsuguda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jharsuguda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME KKD -- -- Prasanta Patel IND -- -- Punyaban Naik IND -- -- Rekha Hota IND -- -- Snehalata Naik PSP(L) -- -- Debananda Barik INC -- -- Mahendra Naik NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Dinesh Kumar Jain BJD -- -- Naba Kisore Das BSP -- -- Kartikeswar Ghugar

Jharsuguda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Jharsuguda district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,16,580 voters of which 1,09,455 are male and 1,07,125 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Jharsuguda, recorded a voter turnout of 78.95%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.2% and in 2009, 72.71% of Jharsuguda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Naba Kisore Das of INC won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 11,563 votes which was 7% of the total votes polled. Naba Kisore Das polled a total of 1,65,197 (49.28%) votes.INC's Naba Kishore Das won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 22516 (17.71%) votes. Naba Kishore Das polled 1,27,145 which was 49.28% of the total votes polled.Jharsuguda went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: झारसूगुड़ा (Hindi), ঝাড়সুগুদা (Bangla), ஜர்சுகுடா (Tamil), and ఝార్‌సుగుడా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)