Jhunjhunu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhunjhunu (झुन्झुनू) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Jhunjhunu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.76%. The estimated literacy level of Jhunjhunu is 73.98%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Santosh Ahlawat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,33,835 votes which was 23.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sheesh Ram Ola of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 65,332 votes which was 10.85% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.42% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.03% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu was: Santosh Ahlawat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,94,068 men, 8,03,402 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jhunjhunu is: 28.1288 75.3993
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झुन्झुनू, राजस्थान (Hindi); ঝুনঝুনু, রাজস্থান (Bengali); झुंझुनू, राजस्थान (Marathi); ઝુંઝુનુ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜூன் ஜூனு, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); ఝుంఝునూ, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಜುಂಜುನು, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഝുൻജുനു, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Jhunjhunu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Mahant Akash Giri
RTRP
--
--
Dr. Tejpal Katewa
IND
--
--
Kailash Karwasara
IND
--
--
Guru Gokul Chand Rashtrawadi
IND
--
--
Baldev Prasad Saini
RMGP
--
--
Krishan Kumar Jangir
BMP
--
--
Ajay Pal
IND
--
--
Mohd. Yunus
IND
--
--
Bhim Singh
IND
--
--
Sharwan Kumar S/O Hukma Ram
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Sharwan Kumar S/O Gokal Ram
BJP
--
--
Narendra Kumar
