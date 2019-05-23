Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Jignesh Mevani Congratulates Narendra Modi, Says Fight Will Continue to Hold Govt Accountable

The independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam Assembly constituency said also congratulated Kanhaiya Kumar, Aatishi, Prakash Raj and Amra Ramji for running campaigns that were inclusive.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Jignesh Mevani Congratulates Narendra Modi, Says Fight Will Continue to Hold Govt Accountable
File photo of Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Photo: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Independent MLA from Gujarat Vadgam Assembly constituency Jignesh Mevani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJPfor their sweeping victory. The legislator, however, resolved to continue the fight to hold the government accountable.

“The people of India have spoken. I congratulate Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their sweeping victory. Over the next five years, India is going to transform into the youngest nation on earth, and we will keep fighting our ideological battle to build a plural, secular, and progressive society,” the firebrand Dalit leader wrote in a Facebook post.

“I would also like to congratulate Kanhaiya Kumar, Aatishi, Prakash Raj and Amra Ramji for running campaigns that were inclusive, truthful and highly grounded in nature. Do not consider this electoral loss as a loss in our resolve. Youth are still unemployed; Dalits are still being slaughtered and raped; minorities still will be second-class citizens; our public hospitals and schools are still in terrible condition. And we will continue to hold this government to account on this concrete, material issues,” wrote the 39-year-old.

Mevani, a lawyer-turned-politician, is a fierce Modi critic and campaigned across the length and breadth of the country against the BJP government.

Mevani emerged as a leader after he gave a clarion call to abandon skinning dead cattle following the Una incident in 2016 when four Dalits were flogged by cow vigilantes. The incident had sparked nationwide outrage and brought Mevani into the limelight.

