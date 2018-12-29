English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jignesh Mevani Evasive on Support to 'Rahul-for-PM' Pitch
DMK president MK Stalin had on December 16 vowed to make Congress chief Rahul Gandhi the country's next prime minister
Dalit rights activist and Gujarat MLA Gujarat Jignesh Mewani participates in ‘Vaanam Kalai Tiruvizha’, a carnival coordinated by film director Pa Ranjith, in Chennai, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Dalit rights activist Jignesh Mevani on Saturday was evasive when asked about his stand on Rahul Gandhi, being propped by the DMK as the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate.
The independent MLA from Gujarat, when asked who he would support in the Lok Sabha polls next year, told reporters "my support will be to we the people, to the poorest of the poor, to the workers and peasants."
The Gujarat based activist was here to take part in a cultural event coordinated by noted film director Pa Ranjit.
Asked specifically about his opinion on Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the Prime Minister's post, the MLA did not give a direct answer and said "yes, yes, we should get two crore jobs and farmers suicides should not happen".
Again, when asked if his support would be for the Congress, he repeated "I support we the people...I support Ambedkar...Phule."
DMK president MK Stalin had on December 16 vowed to make Congress chief Rahul Gandhi the country's next prime minister and lauded him for having the ability to defeat the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.
He stated this at a rally that day followed by the unveiling of a bronze statue of DMK patriarch and his father late M Karunanidhi at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here.
Besides the DMK, key opposition parties like Congress, TDP and CPI(M) had come together at the event to reaffirm their resolve to dislodge the BJP-led NDA government.
Mevani later joined those present at the event in raising the "Jai Bhim" slogan.
To another quesiton, he referred to the electoral setback for the BJP in states like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.
The backdrop of such electoral drubbings and the Dalit assertion made it amply clear that notwithstanding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS, "they will not be able to bring back Dalits into the fold of RSS and BJP..they (BJP) will have to suffer a lot," he said.
He lashed out at the Saffron party and alleged that it was "fascist and has a "casteist, manuvadi mentality and agenda."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The independent MLA from Gujarat, when asked who he would support in the Lok Sabha polls next year, told reporters "my support will be to we the people, to the poorest of the poor, to the workers and peasants."
The Gujarat based activist was here to take part in a cultural event coordinated by noted film director Pa Ranjit.
Asked specifically about his opinion on Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the Prime Minister's post, the MLA did not give a direct answer and said "yes, yes, we should get two crore jobs and farmers suicides should not happen".
Again, when asked if his support would be for the Congress, he repeated "I support we the people...I support Ambedkar...Phule."
DMK president MK Stalin had on December 16 vowed to make Congress chief Rahul Gandhi the country's next prime minister and lauded him for having the ability to defeat the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.
He stated this at a rally that day followed by the unveiling of a bronze statue of DMK patriarch and his father late M Karunanidhi at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here.
Besides the DMK, key opposition parties like Congress, TDP and CPI(M) had come together at the event to reaffirm their resolve to dislodge the BJP-led NDA government.
Mevani later joined those present at the event in raising the "Jai Bhim" slogan.
To another quesiton, he referred to the electoral setback for the BJP in states like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.
The backdrop of such electoral drubbings and the Dalit assertion made it amply clear that notwithstanding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS, "they will not be able to bring back Dalits into the fold of RSS and BJP..they (BJP) will have to suffer a lot," he said.
He lashed out at the Saffron party and alleged that it was "fascist and has a "casteist, manuvadi mentality and agenda."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results