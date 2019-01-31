English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Jind Bypoll Results Prove Congress Can't Defeat BJP in Haryana, Claims Arvind Kejriwal
The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party Jannayak Janata Party.
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: The results of the Jind bypoll have proved that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP in Haryana and only a "new political alternative" can throw the saffron party out of power in the state, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday.
The Aam Aadmi Party is also gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. "The results of the Jind bypoll has proved that Congress cannot defeat BJP in Haryana. Only a new political alternative can throw BJP out," he tweeted in Hindi.
Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra thanked the people of Jind for voting for the development agenda of the Modi government.
Patra alleged that the Congress, which fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, had made personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign, but the people of the state rejected such politics.
The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party Jannayak Janata Party, floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud. The Congress finished third.
The Jind bypoll were held Monday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Aam Aadmi Party is also gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. "The results of the Jind bypoll has proved that Congress cannot defeat BJP in Haryana. Only a new political alternative can throw BJP out," he tweeted in Hindi.
Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra thanked the people of Jind for voting for the development agenda of the Modi government.
Patra alleged that the Congress, which fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, had made personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign, but the people of the state rejected such politics.
The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party Jannayak Janata Party, floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud. The Congress finished third.
The Jind bypoll were held Monday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- Priyanka Chopra: It Shocks Me How Nick Has Not Been Corrupted and is So Family-Driven
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results