LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jind Bypoll Results Prove Congress Can't Defeat BJP in Haryana, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party Jannayak Janata Party.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jind Bypoll Results Prove Congress Can't Defeat BJP in Haryana, Claims Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: The results of the Jind bypoll have proved that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP in Haryana and only a "new political alternative" can throw the saffron party out of power in the state, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party is also gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. "The results of the Jind bypoll has proved that Congress cannot defeat BJP in Haryana. Only a new political alternative can throw BJP out," he tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra thanked the people of Jind for voting for the development agenda of the Modi government.

Patra alleged that the Congress, which fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, had made personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign, but the people of the state rejected such politics.

The BJP's candidate Krishan Middha won the seat with a margin of 12,935 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of new party Jannayak Janata Party, floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud. The Congress finished third.

The Jind bypoll were held Monday.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram