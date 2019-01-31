Jind Election Result LIVE: BJP Floats to the Top as Family Feud Sinks Chautalas, Surjewala Remains 'Outsider'

Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: BJP candidate Krishna Middha is now leading in Haryana's Jind, followed by Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) 27-year-old Digvijay Chautala. Congress's heavyweight Randeep Singh Surjewala is trailing number three. The Jind bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha, BJP candidate's father. The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat. The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party. The Jind Assembly by-election result today will provide a glimpse into the political sentiment in Haryana months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the state elections scheduled for later this year.
The Congress, meanwhile, is leading in the bypoll to Rajasthan's Ramgarh Assembly constituency, where the BSP has fielded former Union minister Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant Singh as the BJP candidate. If the Congress wins the seat, the party's tally, which at present is 99, will increase to 100 in the House of 200 and the party will remain in a comfortable position with the support of its alliance partner RLD, which has one MLA. In case the ruling party loses, it will have to bank on the support from Independent MLAs and other non-BJP parties.
Jan 31, 2019 3:28 pm (IST)
After winning Jind bypoll, BJP's Krishna Middha said, “I would like to thank everyone who supported the party and me. It's their victory. There were big leaders in the contest as well, but we have defeated them too. We will follow the schemes launched by PM and take them forward.”
Randeep Surjewala congratulates BJP's Krishna Middha | Randeep Surjewala said, “I hope Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Middha ji will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind. I was given a responsibility by the party which I fulfilled to the best of my abilities, I congratulate Krishna Middha ji.”
BJP wins Jind bypoll in Haryana | BJP claims Haryana's Jind seat with a margin of 12935 votes, garnering a total of 50566 votes. JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala garners 37631 votes and Congress' RS Surjwala gets 22740 votes. The Jind bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha, BJP candidate Krishna Middha's father.The result provides a glimpse into the political sentiment in Haryana months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the state elections scheduled for later this year.
Jan 31, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)
BJP leads after 11th round in Jind | BJP leading with 46916 votes, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) 30956 votes, Congress 19611 votes at the end of 11th round of counting.
Jan 31, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)
Haryana police lathicharge outside the counting venue of Jind by-polls following a ruckus. “There was unlawful assembly which didn’t disperse when we asked them to leave. We had to use slight force to disperse them. Situation normal now. Counting underway,” SP Jind Ashwin Shenvi said.
Counting of votes resumes in Jind after EVM glitch.
Jan 31, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)
Counting resumes after EVM glitch | Counting resumes, after serial number mismatch, for the eighth round in Jind. Counting was stopped after police lathicharge party workers for creating chaos over EVM glitch. An opposition meeting will be held at the Constitution club tomorrow over the matter of EVMs.
Jan 31, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)
BJP maintains lead in Jind bypoll | BJP leading with a margin of 9408 votes at the end of seventh round of counting. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) with 19403 votes and Congress 11647 votes. BJP candidate Krishan Middha is still leading over his nearest rival from the Jannayak Janata Party in Jind bypoll, Haryana.
Jan 31, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)
Congress party's Shafia Zubair after winning Ramgarh bypoll said, "People know that we believe in working". She won with a margin of 12228 votes, garnering a total of 83311 votes.
Counting stopped after doubts of EVM tampering in Jind | Counting has been stopped after opposition raised doubts of EVM tampering and the numbers that is not matching in Jind. After the sixth round of counting, BJP candidate Krishan Middha was leading over his nearest rival from the Jannayak Janata Party by a margin of over 10,000 votes in Jind bypoll, Haryana.
Jan 31, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed his happiness on winning Ramgarh bypoll. He tweeted, “I'm happy that people took a well meditated step. They've taken right decision. I thank them and express my gratitude. They've given a message at a time when it was much needed. It'll encourage the party ahead of Lok Sabha election.”
Congress wins Ramgarh bypoll | Congress claims Ramgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan with a margin of 12228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair garnered a total of 83,311 votes, while BJP's Suwant Singh garnered 71,083 votes. As Congress won the seat, the party's tally, will increase to 100 in the House of 200 from 99. The party will now remain in a comfortable position with the support of its alliance partner RLD, which has one MLA. While the ruling party have to bank on the support from Independent MLAs and other non-BJP parties.
Jan 31, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
End of 19th round of counting, Congress leads by 9724 votes in Ramgarh bypoll | Congress leading with a margin of 9724 votes at the end of the 19th round of counting in Ramgarh assembly election. Congress secured 78,413 votes, while BJP secured 68,689 votes and BSP with 23,745 votes.
Jan 31, 2019 11:01 am (IST)
BJP takes lead in Jind after 4th round of counting | End of the fourth round counting in Jind bypoll, BJP takes the lead with 6131 votes, JJP with 2217 and Congress with 1801 votes. While the JJP was leading after the second round followed by the BJP.
Jan 31, 2019 10:51 am (IST)
After 13 rounds, Congress leads with 16,221 votes in Ramgarh bypoll | At the end of the 13th round of counting, Congress is leading with a margin of 16,221 votes in Ramgarh bypoll, Rajasthan. Congress candidate Safia Khan leading with 10,000 votes after ten round of counting in Ramgarh assembly election.
Jan 31, 2019 10:27 am (IST)
JJP's Chautala leads with 7892 votes in Jind | Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s Digvijay Chautala is leading with 7892 votes at the end of second round of counting. BJP with 6554 votes, Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) with 3923 votes and 1365 votes respectively in Jind bypoll.
Jan 31, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
At the end of 10 rounds of counting, Congress is leading with a margin of 9320 votes in Ramargh assembly election.
New Delhi: With multiple candidates locked in battle for the Jind Assembly seat, including big wigs like Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Digvijay Chautala, the result of bypoll slated for Thursday will provide a glimpse of the political sentiment in Haryana months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Jan 31, 2019 10:05 am (IST)
Congress' Safia Khan leads by 10,000 votes in Ramgarh | Congress candidate Safia Khan leading with 10,000 votes after ten round of counting in Ramgarh assembly election. After the first round of counting Congress' Safia got 6,557 votes and was leading by 4,246. While, BJP's Sukhwant Singh got 2,311 votes and the BSP had secured only 434 votes.
Jan 31, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
The BJP has fielded Krishan Midha, a newcomer to politics and a doctor by practice. Midha, however, has a political legacy to carry forward. He is the son of Hari Chand Midha, a two-time INLD MLA from Jind, whose death in August last year necessitated the by-election. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave a late push to Midha’s campaign by holding a rally in Jind three days ahead of election. The CM had said that all Jind issues would directly be taken up by him if Midha was elected to the Assembly from the seat.
Jan 31, 2019 9:47 am (IST)
As Jind by-poll counting continues, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leading with 9773 votes, BJP 2835 votes, Congress 2169 votes, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 992 votes.
JJP leads with 3639 votes in Jind | At the end of first round counting in Jind assembly election, Haryana, JJP's Digvijay Chautala secured 3639 votes, BJP's Krishna Midha secured 2796, Congress got 1890 and LSP and INLD with 705 and 992 respectively. The JJP is leading by 1876 votes.
Jan 31, 2019 9:34 am (IST)
Congress's Randeep Surjewala trailing in Jind | As JJP leads by 800 votes after the first round in Jind assembly election in Haryana, Congress's Randeep Surjewala is trailing behind. Eyeing the seat, the Congress had fielded its senior leader and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Surjewala, while the bypoll is important for the newly-floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), as it formed after a split in the main opposition INLD.
Jan 31, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
JJP leads in Jind after first round | After the first round of counting in Jind assembly election in Haryana, JJP is leading by 800 votes. The bypoll is important for the newly-floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the main opposition INLD.
Jan 31, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
Counting of votes for Jind bypoll held on January 28 is underway at the multi-purpose hall in Arjun stadium. The counting of votes began at 8 am and 14 tables have been set up. Counting at each table is being carried out by a supervisor and counting assistant. Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Virender Sehrawat said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.
Jan 31, 2019 9:06 am (IST)
Congress maintains lead in Ramgarh | Congress leading with 9773 votes, BJP candidate with 7094 and BSP secured 1005 votes in Ramgarh assembly election. After the first round of counting Congress' Safia Khan got 6,557 votes and was leading by 4,246. While, BJP's Sukhwant Singh got 2,311 votes and the BSP had secured only 434 votes.
Jind (Haryana): If the family feud of the Chautalas was not enough, the Congress' decision to field Randeep Singh Surjewala has generated even more interest in the Jind bypoll.
Jan 31, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
Congress leads with 9,000 votes in Ramgarh | Congress candidate leads with 9,000 votes and BJP candidate with 6,000 votes in Ramgarh assembly election. After the first round of counting Congress' Safia Khan got 6,557 votes and was leading by 4,246. While, BJP's Sukhwant Singh got 2,311 votes and the BSP had secured only 434 votes.
Jan 31, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
After third round of counting Congress leads with 3000 votes in Ramgarh | Congress is leading with 3000 votes after third round counting in Ramgarh by-poll. Congress' Safia Khan has got 6,557 votes and she is leading by 4,246 after the first round of counting for the Ramgarh bypolls. BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 2,311 votes, while the BSP has secured only 434 votes.
Jan 31, 2019 8:43 am (IST)
Congress, JJP candidates present at the counting centre | Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in Jind as counting of votes has begun. Jind recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout on January 28.
Jind went to poll on January 28 and recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout. The by-election has become a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and Congress and a litmus test for Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its splinter group JJP.
Jind came under national spotlight after Congress fielded AICC communication in-charge Surjewala, who is a sitting legislator from Kaithal. He had told News18 that a victory in Jind would act as a ‘stepping stone’ for Congress win in state and Centre. The BJP has fielded Krishan Midha, a newcomer to politics and a doctor by practice. Midha, however, has a political legacy to carry forward. He is the son of Hari Chand Midha, a two-time INLD MLA from Jind, whose death in August last year necessitated the by-election. Midha junior joined BJP two months after his father passed away.
“I’m confident the BJP is winning Jind. There is no doubt about it,” Midha told News18 on the eve of results. “BJP workers have gone out and talked to the people. The sentiment is clearly in favour of BJP. We will win by a margin of at least 10,000 votes.”
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave a late push to Midha’s campaign by holding a rally in Jind three days ahead of election. The CM had said that all Jind issues would directly be taken up by him if Midha was elected to the Assembly from the seat.
INLD’s candidate Umedh Redhu, a Jind local, was not as confident as Midha. “It feels that we will win,” Redhu said. “I went to different booths during polls and received a lot of love from voters. The rest is up to god.” Redhu’s campaign was focused on his familiarity with issues of the district. INLD has called all other candidates ‘outsiders’ and is banking on Redhu to capitalise on caste equations in the poll. Redhu, a Jat, had received support from Kandela Khap, a community of predominantly Jat villages in the region, ahead of the bypoll.
INLD and the Chautala family underwent a bitter split in November last year when Ajay Chautala and his sons Dushyant, Member of Parliament from Hisar, and Digvijay, a student leader with Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), were expelled from the party. The excommunicated Chautala clan then formed their own party, JJP, and decided to contest Jind bypoll. The results of election that pit the two warring Chautala clans against each other will thus be crucial for both parties.
Digvijay campaigned heavily in Jind and also formed an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of polls. AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a rally in Jind, backing JJP two days ahead of election date. Digvijay, a 27-year-old, enjoys considerable youth support and is also banking on Jat votes.
With around 45,000 voters out of a total 1.7 lakh, Jats form the majority community after Scheduled castes and OBCs in Jind constituency. Jat votes are expected to be split between Digvijay, Redhu and Surjewala. Besides Jats, Jind also has a sizable number of Baniyas. The introduction of Kejriwal in JJP’s campaign is expected to woo the 11,000-strong community in Jind.
The INLD had called JJP's election bid a 'greedy power grab'. Arjun Chautala, son of Abhay Chautala, had said his uncle Ajay believed in dynasty politics and wanted both his sons in political positions. "His wife is an MLA, his elder son is an MP and now he wants his younger son to become an MLA as well. The INLD could have fielded me or my brother, but we went with a local candidate. The JJP represents greed and it will not succeed," he had told News18 ahead of polls.
The BJP-Congress battle and the Chautala showdown, however, could be interrupted by Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP). The LSP, newly formed party of rebel BJP parliamentarian Raj Kumar Saini, had nominated Vinod Ashri for the bypoll. Ashri, the only Brahmin candidate in the polls, enjoyed popularity among traders in Jind city during his campaign.
“I have complete faith in the people. The LSP will win with a big majority,” he said. According to Ashri, people were tired of BJP, Congress and the Chautalas and were looking for change. “The people of Jind have voted with conviction and the results will reflect that.”
AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind had dismissed BJP, Congress and INLD from the poll battle ahead of election date itself. He had said the bypoll was a two- way contest between JJP and LSP. “CBI (Congress, BJP, INLD) is out of the picture,” Jaihind had said.
