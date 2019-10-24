Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jind Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जींद): Mahabir Gupta of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jind (जींद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
JJP
Mahabir Gupta
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
 Jind (जींद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Jind Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
36484
55.39%
Dr. Krishan Lal Middha
JJP
26512
40.25%
Mahabir Gupta
INC
1283
1.95%
Anshul Singla
BSP
670
1.02%
Sumer Singh Jangra
INLD
583
0.89%
Vijender Kumar
LKSK(P)
177
0.27%
Vinod Saini
NOTA
66
0.10%
Nota
IND
25
0.04%
Satpal
IND
21
0.03%
Ram Singh
IND
19
0.03%
Pal Singh
IND
10
0.02%
Hitesh Hindustani
IND
10
0.02%
Ritesh Sangwan
IND
8
0.01%
Ram Parkash Tayal
IND
5
0.01%
Parbhati Ram

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,85,268 eligible electors, of which 98,763 were male, 86,504 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 834 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,60,496 eligible electors, of which 85,736 were male, 74,760 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 834 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,25,564.

Jind has an elector sex ratio of 875.87.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Hari Chand Middha of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2257 votes which was 1.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 25.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Hari Chand Middha of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7862 votes which was 8.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 36.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 36. Jind Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.82%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.84%, while it was 74.56 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 182 polling stations in 36. Jind constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 153.

Extent: 36. Jind constituency comprises of the following areas of Jind district of Haryana: PCs Jind-I and II, Intal Kalan, Jalalpur Kalan, Jajwan, Julani and Barsola of Jind KC, Jind (Municipal Council), PCs Kandela, Jhanj Kalan, Roopgarh, Khokhri, Nirjan and lochab of Kandela KC, PCs Dalamwala and Sirirag of Alewa KC of Jind Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jind is: 29.359 76.3276.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jind results.

