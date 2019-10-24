Jintur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जिंतूर): Counting of Votes Begin

95. Jintur (जिंतूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Parbhani district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Jintur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Manohar Rustum Wakle ANC -- -- Mahendra Bajirao Kale IND -- -- Patil Ram Sukhdev BSP -- -- Rajendra Sahaduji Ghansawadh IND -- -- Syed Javed Hashmi Syed Amir Hashmi IND -- -- Rajesh Bhagwanrao Bhise BMHP -- -- Gaikwad Dinkar Dharoji IND -- -- Dnyandev Narayanrao Dabhade SBP -- -- Balaji Madhavrao Shinde CPI -- -- Ankush Sitaram Rathod NCP -- -- Bhambale Vijay Manikrao BJP -- -- Bordikar Meghana Deepak Sakore LEADING IND -- -- Devanand Shamrao Ratne NOTA -- -- Nota

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.34%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,50,634 eligible electors, of which 1,81,754 were male, 1,68,877 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 83 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,24,115 eligible electors, of which 1,67,779 were male, 1,56,333 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 83 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,870.

Jintur has an elector sex ratio of 929.15.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhamale Vijay Manikrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27358 votes which was 11.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 44.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kadam Ramprasad Wamanrao-Bordikar of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1225 votes which was 0.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 95. Jintur Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.96%, while it was 68.58 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.96%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 405 polling stations in 95. Jintur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 356.

Extent: 95. Jintur constituency comprises of the following areas of Parbhani district of Maharashtra: Sailu Tehsil, Jintur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jintur is: 19.6007 76.6353.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jintur results.