1-min read

‘Jiska Governor Uski Sarkar’: Akhilesh Yadav on Ongoing Maharashtra Power Tussle

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the 'arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions' of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
‘Jiska Governor Uski Sarkar’: Akhilesh Yadav on Ongoing Maharashtra Power Tussle
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari over the dramatic turn of events that saw Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

“Ab to lagta hai ki, jiska Governor uski Sarkar,” the Samajwadi leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing-in Fadnavis as chief minister.

The court will hear the petition at 11.30 am on Sunday. The bench will comprise Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

In an overnight coup, the BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8 am at a hush-hush ceremony in the Maharashtra capital, leading to the lifting of President's Rule in the state.

The opposition parties have accused Governor BS Koshyari of acting illegally, with the Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claiming Koshyari once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman".

Ajit Pawar's volte-face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's action and said the decision to back Fadnavis for his second consecutive term was his personal choice and not that of the party.

Later, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar from the post of the leader of its legislature group.


