Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAMS) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

The Hindustani Awam Morcha party head Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj against RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary, former Bihar Assembly Speaker and veteran Dalit leader. Manjhi is the only person to win the seat from his party in the last election. Manjhi had quit the JD (U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the Chief Minister to make way for the return of Kumar. He later formed the HAM (S) and contested 21 seats in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections as an NDA constituent. With the return of Kumar to the NDA in July 2017, he walked out of it to join hands with the opposition grouping. Now HAM has again joined hands with NDA for the Bihar assembly elections. Manjhi is also the star campaigner of the NDA. Manjhi was also made the CM in Bihar with the support of JD (U) for around a year till February 2015. He entered the politics in the 1980s from the Congress and won the assembly seat from Fatehpur in Gaya district. Manjhi is considered a strong Mahadalit face in the state. His entry into the NDA is being seen as a major setback for the grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is a HAMS candidate from Imamganj constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Public Life, Political Activities. Jitan Ram Manjhi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 74 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 44.4 lakh which includes Rs 32.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 12 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 4.8 lakh of which Rs 4.8 lakh is self income. Jitan Ram Manjhi's has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This HAMS candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Imamganj are: Rita Devi (BSP), Renuka Devi (LJP), Samata Devi (RJD), Jyoti Devi (HAMS), Parmeshwar Paswan (BMP), Prashuram Manjhi (AKP), Bal Kunwar Manjhi (JAPL), Ram Bhajan Manav (SSD), Rekha Devi (JMBP), Shiv Shankar Kumar (PPID), Arjun Bhuiyan (IND), Puniya Devi (RSJP), Shivcharan Manjhi (IND)

