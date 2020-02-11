Jitender Mahajan (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Jitender Mahajan is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rohtas Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Jitender Mahajan's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 50 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.8 crore which includes Rs. 85.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 94 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13 lakh of which Rs. 4.8 lakh is self income. Jitender Mahajan's has total liabilities of Rs. 28.5 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohtas Nagar are: Jitender Mahajan (BJP), Vipin Sharma (INC), Sarita Singh (AAP), Trivender (BSP), Manish Kumar (NYP), Sanjeev Kumar (AAPP), Anupam Sharma (IND), Pankaj Gupta (IND), Mukesh Babu Saxena (IND).

