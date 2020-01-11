Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

JJP Announces it Will Contest Delhi Assembly Polls, Puts Ball in BJP's Court on Question of Alliance

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Delhi election committee of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala. (Image : PTI)
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala.

New Delhi: The JJP, which is in alliance with the BJP in Haryana, on Saturday announced that it will contest the Delhi assembly elections but put the ball in the saffron party's court on the question of alliance.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Delhi election committee of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Dushyant, who is also the Delhi in-charge of the party, announced that the JJP will contest the elections to be held on February 8 and will formally bring out its poll manifesto, the party said in a statement.

After the meeting, Digvijay Chautala, Dushyant's younger brother and JJP's senior leader, said the party has been active in the national capital and it has also formed its units there. On the question of forming a coalition with the BJP,Digvijay said JJP is running the Haryana government in alliance with the saffron party and it respects the coalition 'dharma'.

"If coalition talks with BJP will take place, the party will hold the meeting again but the final decision will be taken by party founder Dr Ajay Singh Chautala," he said. The party will fight for poor people, farmers and labourers in the polls, he said.

The JJP, which entered into an alliance with the BJP in Haryana after contesting assembly elections against it, had fought the Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with AAP

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram