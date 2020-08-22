J&K Admin Focussing on Five Principles to Bring New Era of Normalcy and Growth: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration is focussing on five principles, including transparency in governance and creation of employment opportunities, to bring a new era of normalcy and development in the Union Territory.

Interacting with former ministers and legislators who separately called on him here, Sinha assured them of time-bound redressal of genuine grievances on merit. "We are focussing on five principles viz transparency in governance, empowering grassroots democracy, people's welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities, to bring a new era of normalcy and development in J&K," the Lt Governor said. He said his administration is committed to inclusive growth and the welfare of people.

"A robust mechanism is being rolled out for the effective delivery of public services with special focus on improving service delivery mechanism and timely disposal of public grievances," said Sinha.

Former ministers Sukhnandan Choudhary and Choudhary Lal Singh and former MLCs Vikram Randhawa, Surinder Choudhary and Surinder Ambardar, besides former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, met Sinha and projected various issues of public importance. Sinha asked them to play a vital role by highlighting the developmental needs and issues of the people and urged them to continue working towards empowering the common masses.

Various other delegations including those of the Chamber of Traders Federation, the J&K chapter of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organizations, Pahari-speaking people and Muslim religious leaders, besides delegations of various communities also met the Lt Governor here, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all of them and said the government is making dedicated efforts at all levels for the welfare of all sections of the society for the holistic development of the UT, besides safeguarding the rights of the people of J&K. Sinha also assured the delegations of reviewing their genuine issues and demands so that effective measures could be taken for their welfare in the right earnest.

"The UT government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all sections of the society," Sinha said and assured the members of delegations that all their genuine issues would be examined and resolved in a time-bound manner on merit. Meanwhile, IIM-Jammu founder-director, Prof B S Sahay, also met Sinha and apprised him of the various ongoing management and research programmes at the institute.

Sinha advised Sahay to adopt innovative and reformative measures to develop IIM as a centre of quality teaching and research activities while maintaining high standards, the spokesman said. He also advised him to adopt J&K-centric changes as per the New Education Policy. "There is a need to adopt new reforms in educational curriculums to bring positive changes in the present system with special focus on capacity building, job-oriented and skill development programmes to meet the demands of the modern global environment," Sinha added.