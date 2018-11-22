J&K Assembly Dissolution LIVE: How is Our Alliance Unholy if BJP-PDP Govt Was Okay, Omar Asks Governor

'J&K Assembly Dissolution Murder of Democracy' | Veteran politician Sharad Yadav has called the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly a "murder of democracy". "Democracy has been murdered in J&K by dissolving the assembly. I oppose and condemn the dissolution," said Yadav, currently heading his political outfit Loktantri Janata Dal, which he formed after parting ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led janata Dal (United) in 2016. Yadav also found fault with the government's decision to hold the urban and rural civic body polls in the state, terming it as a "mockery of democracy" as, he said, the elections had been held without participation of major political parties in the state.
Event Highlights
- I Take Back My Words: Ram Madhav
- 'Actions to Prevent Horse-trading'
- 'Raj Bhawan Has a Unique One-way FAX Machine'
- Guv, Omar Abdullah Addressing the Press
- Dissolution the Only Option: Ram Madhav
- Gujarat Model of Democracy Appealed GUv
- Guv Cites Dysfunctional FAX Machine
- Political Drama Kicked off on Twitter
- Guv Cites 'Opposing Ideologies'
Speaking to CNN-News18 earlier, Malik defended his decision to dissolve the assembly, saying he could not allow an “unworkable alliance” the right to form the government in the state. Malik added that PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should have sent him the letter staking claim to government formation a day before the Eid holiday at Raj Bhavan. Asked about conspiracy theories over a ‘broken’ fax machine at Governor House, Malik replied that “sometime even water heaters don’t work at Raj Bhavan”.
Manish Tewari Criticises Governor | Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari has condemned the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, saying Governor Satyapal Malik acted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office. He said the "unethical and unconstitutional" act by the Jammu and Kashmir Governor is condemnable. It reflects the mentality of the BJP and its leaders. They can go to any extent to form their government and strangulate democracy if any other political party forms government, he added.
But just because our MLAs had enough integrity to stand up to your failed attempts of defection, they are now anti nationalistic? 5/8— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 22, 2018
'Shocked' by Ram Madhav's statements, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her displeasure:
Shocked to see baseless allegations against mainstream parties in JK following dictates from Pakistan levelled by @rammadhavbjp ji. 1/8— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 22, 2018
Responding to Omar Abdullah's dare, Ram Madhav has tweeted that he has taken back my words:
Just landed@Aizawl n saw this. Now tht u deny any external pressure I take back my comment, bt, now tht u proved it ws genuine love btw NC n PDP tht prompted a failed govt formation attempt,u shud fight nxt elections 2gether. 😂Mind u it’s pol comnt,not personal https://t.co/DsOYiwwXmo— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 22, 2018
'Don't Practice Shot and Scoot Politic' | "You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don't practice shoot & scoot politics," Abdullah tweeted. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks prompted a response from Madhav, who said he was not questioning Abdullah's patriotism.
Madhav reportedly alleged that the PDP and the NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Fresh instructions were given to both parties from across the border to come together and form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, he was quoted as saying. Countering Madhav's allegation, Abdullah said he dared the BJP's pointsman for the state to prove his allegation.
Omar Abdullah on Thursday asked Ram Madhav to apologise or prove his allegation that the National Conference boycotted the local polls in Jammu and Kashmir at Pakistan's behest, to which the BJP general secretary suggested he take the remarks in his stride. The two leaders clashed on Twitter, a day after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
'Actions to Prevent Horse-trading' | A day after dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said he acted in the state's interest and according to its constitution. A lot of horse trading was happening, Malik said, adding that he would not allow a government by defections. "I was getting reports that horse trading was on, so, if I had allowed a new alliance to form then more defection would have taken place," he said.
'Raj Bhawan has a one-way FAX machine', says Omar Abdullah:
This is for the first time that a fax machine didn't work & became responsible for the death of democracy. This fax machine is an one-way fax, it has only outgoing&no incoming. This is a unique fax machine and investigation should be done on it: Omar Abdullah, NC #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/3nHgRtG16J— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
Only Elected Govt Will be Formed | The Governor has claimed that since the time he took office, incidents of stone pelting 'is almost over in the state and terrorism has gone down. When I was made the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, I had made it clear that I will not let any underhand government to be formed and only elected government will be in power.'
'We Have Lesser differences of Opinion Than BJP-PDP' | Simultaneously, Omar Abdullah in a separate press conference has levelled serious questions on the Governor's grounds for dissolution of the J&K assembly. He said, "How is our alliance unholy, but the BJP and PDP alliance was not? Whereas the NC, PDP and Congress have lesser differences of opinion than PDP and BJP."
Governor Defends Dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly | In a bid to justify his actions, Governor Satya Pal Malik while addressing a press conference, has stated that his move was according to the Constitution of the state and denied taking instructions from the BJP government at the Centre. "If I was following instructions from the BJP, then I would have called upon their alliance, but I did no such," he said.
In the wake of BJP's accusation of 'instructions from across the border' against the NC and the PDP, Omar Abdullah has dared the saffron party to prove the allegations levelled against them:
I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018
The dissolution paves the way for fresh elections in the state amid speculation that it could be held with the Lok Sabha polls due early next year. The six-month tenure of the Governor's rule ends on December 18 which will be followed by President's rule. The state Assembly's tenure was till October 2020. Governor's rule was clamped in the state on June 19 for a 6-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti after the saffron party withdrew support.
Things moved swiftly thereafter with Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, which has one MLA besides him, also sending a WhatsApp communication to Malik from mid-air staking his claim for government formation with the support of the 25-member BJP and "more than 18 other elected members" whose names he did not provide.The Governor, who had declared days ago that the Assembly would not be dissolved, then lost no time in going for dissolution invoking the relevant sections of the state constitution.
A High-voltage Political Drama | The dissolution of the assembly, which was in suspended animation since June 19, marked the culmination of a day-long high-voltage political drama in which Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti wrote to the Governor that her party, which has 29 MLAs, backed by the National Conference and the Congress with 15 and 12 legislators, respectively, intended to stake claim for formation of the government.
Rival Alliances Likely to Move the Courts | Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the state assembly despite rival alliances staking claim to form the government is liable to be challenged, experts have opined, but neither of the sides has yet made any move to approach the courts. PDT Achary, a constitutional expert and former secretary general of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha, said the Governor cannot take such a decision. “As per law, if the Governor has received a letter stating that a party seeking to form the government and it has numbers then the only option before him is to invite the party to form the government,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Dissolution the Only Choice | Defending the Governor's move to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that the Governor was 'not left with any other option than to dissolve' as all other three political parties were in a 'hurry to form a coalition'.
Former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday mocked the Governor's decision to dissolve the J&K Assembly on Twitter saying that it is the 'Gujarat model of democracy that has appealed to the Governor":
The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K Governor— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 22, 2018
After having failed to fax letter claiming numbers for the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir to Raj Bhavan, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to post the letter and hoped the Governor would be able to see it.
'Decision Taken Not in Haste' | Speaking to CNN-NEWS18 on Thursday, Governor Malik cited a 'dysfunctional' FAX machine for not receiving any letter from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and rather charged her for not sending the letter in question before. He said, "I did not act in haste and the decision was taken after a lot of deliberation. Sometimes machines don't work, especially on Eid no employee will be near the FAX machine. She should have sent me the letter a day before."
Backing Mehbooba Mufti, political rival Omar Abdullah tweeted, "never thought I'd be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you":
And I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail. https://t.co/OcN9uRje1s— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018
Political Drama Kicked off on Twitter | The Jammu and Kashmir assembly dissolution drama unfolded on the unlikeliest of platforms: Twitter. It all took place in a matter of 15 minutes. This all started when Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government in the state with support from the National Conference and the Congress, making the social media go into an absolute tizzy. After having failed to fax letter claiming numbers for the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir to Raj Bhavan, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to post the letter and hoped the Governor would be able to see it. Mufti also wrote in her tweet that the “letter has been sent by post as well.”
QUICK RECAP | An unprecedented political drama unfolded in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's letter to the Governor claimed support of the NC and the Congress for government formation, following which Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly citing "impossibility" of forming a stable government by parties with "opposing political ideologies".
The Governor also said that there are "serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of majority". A statement from the Governor added that "the fragile security scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for security forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation."
The Governor also said there were reports of "extensive horse trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government. " He said that such Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and J&K Govenror Satya Pal Malik.
Officially, the Governor has cited "impossibility" of forming a stable government by parties with "opposing political ideologies" and fears of horse-trading as the main reasons he decided to go back on his earlier position of not dissolving the Assembly. The dissolution of the assembly, which was in suspended animation since June 19, marked the culmination of a day-long high-voltage political drama in which former CM Mehbooba Mufti wrote to the Governor that her party, which has 29 MLAs, backed by the National Conference and the Congress with 15 and 12 legislators, respectively, intended to stake claim for formation of the government. The collective strength of the three parties was 56, well above the required number of 44 for a majority in the 87-member Assembly, Mehbooba said.
Things moved swiftly thereafter with Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, which has one MLA besides him, also sending a WhatsApp communication to Malik from mid-air staking his claim for government formation with the support of the 25-member BJP and "more than 18 other elected members" whose names he did not provide.
The Governor, who had declared days ago that the Assembly would not be dissolved, then lost no time in going for dissolution invoking the relevant sections of the state constitution.
The dissolution paves the way for fresh elections in the state amid speculation that it could be held with the Lok Sabha polls due early next year.
The six-month tenure of the Governor's rule ends on December 18 which will be followed by President's rule. The state Assembly's tenure was till October 2020.
Governor's rule was clamped in the state on June 19 for a 6-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti after the saffron party withdrew support.
In a series of tweets, Mehbooba said since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, "We shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections.
"Oddly enough our pleas fell on deaf ears. But who would have thought that the very idea of a grand coalition would give such jitters".
She also said in a lighter vein that "In today's age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at the Governor's residence didn't receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution."
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said while the talks for formation of a popular government were in infancy stage, the BJP government at the Centre was so worried that they dissolved the state assembly.
"It is clear that BJP's policy is either we or nobody," Azad told PTI.
Reacting to the development, the BJP said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir is to have fresh assembly polls at the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".
"The best option in such a scenario is to go in for a fresh election at the earliest. This assembly cannot produce a stable government," it added.
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, it added.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted "JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can't be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim, the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears."
In a letter to the Governor, Mehbooba staked the claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference after the three parties put behind their differences in an apparent bid to preempt attempts by any other alliance to form a government with the backing of the BJP and some PDP rebels.
This was followed by a letter from Lone while he was in flight from London to Delhi. It was sent on WhatsApp to the governor, in which he also sought claim to form the government.
"Following our telephonic conversation (which was made midair) regarding government formation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby formally stake claim for the government formation in the state with the support of the BJP and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature...," he said.
Lone claimed that he would submit the letter of support from the BJP legislature party and other members supporting the government headed by him as and when asked to do so.
Earlier in the day, senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, a businessman-turned politician, claimed that around 60 MLAs were supporting the proposed alliance in the 87-member House.
