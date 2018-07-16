English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
J&K Cop Killed, Another Hurt as Militants Open Fire at NC Leader’s Car in Pulwama
National Conference (NC) leader Mir, a former MLA from Rajpora, was on his way to Pulwama from Srinagar, when militants targeted his vehicle.
Representative image.
Srinagar: A policeman was killed and another injured on Monday as militants attacked the vehicle of a former legislator in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Militants fired upon ex-MLA Mohiudin Mir's vehicle near Murran in south Kashmir, a police official said.
National Conference (NC) leader Mir, a former MLA from Rajpora, was on his way to Pulwama from Srinagar, the official said.
A constable, Mudassir Ahmed, was killed and another injured in the attack, he added. The two constables were deployed on the politician's personal security, the official said.
