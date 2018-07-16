J&K Cop Killed, Another Hurt as Militants Open Fire at NC Leader’s Car in Pulwama

A policeman was killed and another injured on Monday as militants attacked the vehicle of a former legislator in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Militants fired upon ex-MLA Mohiudin Mir's vehicle near Murran in south Kashmir, a police official said.National Conference (NC) leader Mir, a former MLA from Rajpora, was on his way to Pulwama from Srinagar, the official said.A constable, Mudassir Ahmed, was killed and another injured in the attack, he added. The two constables were deployed on the politician's personal security, the official said.