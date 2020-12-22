J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for 280 Constituencies to Begin Shortly
News18.com | December 22, 2020, 07:31 IST
J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes in all 280 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir today, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said. The counting will begin at 9am in all 20 districts of the union territory, Sharma said at a meeting held to review preparations and other arrangements for the counting process. The eight-phase DDC elections were the first democratic exercise held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the erstwhile state into two union territories last year. The polls commenced on November 28 and concluded on Saturday with an overall voter turnout of approximately 51 per cent.
"The Returning Officers will be incharge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. The entire counting exercise will be monitored and recorded to achieve full transparency," Sharma said. He said counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines. On the implementation of necessary COVID-19 protocols, Sharma said directions have already been issued to concerned deputy commissioners to adhere to coronavirus SOPs during the counting process.
Soldiers stand guard as Kashmiris wait outside a polling booth to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated voters and the election machinery of the union territory for the successful conduct of the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections. "Strengthening the three-tiers of the Panchayati Raj system in J&K, the DDC elections were held for the first time in the UT, and the response to the DDC elections has been very encouraging," Sinha said. The election were largely peaceful and smooth.
"Youth and first-time voters of J&K voted for a new and better tomorrow. The polling stations across the UT witnessed long queues of enthusiastic voters and people came out to vote in large numbers, with the voter turnout percentage even in the traditionally low percentage areas registering manifold increase as compared to earlier held Parliamentary and panchayat elections which itself manifests that the faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the democratic process has deepened," the lieutenant governor said. Thanking all officials for their commitment and determined efforts for the smooth conduct of the DDC elections, he said, "Above all, I thank and congratulate the people of J&K for participating in the elections with such enthusiasm and zeal and making the elections a massive success." He said with the culmination of the DDC elections, the people of J&K will, for the first time in history, see a truly empowered grassroots democracy entailing direct funding and decentralised decision-making in the planning and development of rural areas.
"I reassure the people of J&K that we will sincerely work towards the betterment of all, and J&K will march ahead on the path of peace and progress without any discrimination," the Lt governor said.