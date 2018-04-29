English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh Quits Mufti Govt Day Before Cabinet Reshuffle
All BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government had resigned last week to pave way for a reshuffle of the party ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh resigned on Sunday.
New Delhi: Hours before the major cabinet reshuffle in the Jammu and Kashmir government, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh announced that he has resigned from the post, paving way for Speaker Kavinder Gupta.
Singh said, "I have resigned as the Deputy Chief Minsiter of the government. A fresh face from the BJP will be taking over."
Speculation was rife that among the 12-13 new BJP legislators who will be inducted in the PDP-BJP coalition government, there will be several new faces. The two ministerial berths vacated by the BJP ministers who quit in the aftermath of the Kathua rape and murder case will also be taken up by new BJP ministers on Monday.
Apart from Gupta's appointment as the new Deputy CM, MLAs Mohd Khalil Band, Sat Paul Sharma, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Rajiv Jasrotia, Devinder Kumar Manyal and Shakti Raj would also be inducted as Ministers of State in the reshuffle on Monday.
All BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government had resigned last week to pave way for a reshuffle in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.
J&K Governor NN Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to those being inducted into the council of ministers at the convention centre at noon on Monday, an invitation for the ceremony read.
Officials said the function is being held at the convention centre instead of Raj Bhavan as Jammu and Kashmir government has already shifted its base to summer capital Srinagar as part of the bi-annual 'darbar move', under which the government functions six months each in the twin capital cities.
The Civil Secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, and Raj Bhavan closed here on Friday and will reopen along with other move offices in Srinagar on May 7.
Also Watch
Singh said, "I have resigned as the Deputy Chief Minsiter of the government. A fresh face from the BJP will be taking over."
Speculation was rife that among the 12-13 new BJP legislators who will be inducted in the PDP-BJP coalition government, there will be several new faces. The two ministerial berths vacated by the BJP ministers who quit in the aftermath of the Kathua rape and murder case will also be taken up by new BJP ministers on Monday.
Apart from Gupta's appointment as the new Deputy CM, MLAs Mohd Khalil Band, Sat Paul Sharma, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Rajiv Jasrotia, Devinder Kumar Manyal and Shakti Raj would also be inducted as Ministers of State in the reshuffle on Monday.
All BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government had resigned last week to pave way for a reshuffle in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.
J&K Governor NN Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to those being inducted into the council of ministers at the convention centre at noon on Monday, an invitation for the ceremony read.
Officials said the function is being held at the convention centre instead of Raj Bhavan as Jammu and Kashmir government has already shifted its base to summer capital Srinagar as part of the bi-annual 'darbar move', under which the government functions six months each in the twin capital cities.
The Civil Secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, and Raj Bhavan closed here on Friday and will reopen along with other move offices in Srinagar on May 7.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Williamson and Boys Make it Three in a Row, SRH Defend 152 Against RR
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds