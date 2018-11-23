GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
J&K Elections to be Held Before May, Could be Before Lok Sabha Polls: CEC OP Rawat

At the same time, he made it clear that the Commission will decide on poll dates after "considering all aspects."

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2018, 8:27 AM IST
J&K Elections to be Held Before May, Could be Before Lok Sabha Polls: CEC OP Rawat
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.
New Delhi: The Election Commission Thursday said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of holding polls there before the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May ... it could be held before parliament elections also," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said. He said as per the Supreme Court, the outer limit for holding fresh polls after dissolution of a house is six months, that is May, 2019.

At the same time, he made it clear that the Commission will decide on poll dates after "considering all aspects."

He said the same principle was applied in Telangana where the assembly was dissolved prematurely. The state Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly on Wednesday evening, after People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form government along with her arch-rival Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and the Congress.

They claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly.

Shortly after, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also staked claims to form the government. Lone, who has two lawmakers, said he had the support of the BJP's 25 legislators and "more than 18" others.



