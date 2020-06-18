J&K Govt Revokes PSA Detention Order of PDP Leader Naeem Akhtar

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention order of senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar.

Government had on Wednesday set the senior National Conference leader and former minister, Ali Mohammad Sagar free after his PSA detention was set aside by the J&K High Court.

Reports said another National Conference leader Hilal Lone, is also being set free on Thursday.

Naeem and Sagar were taken into detention on August 5 last year when article 370 was abrogated and the state was divided into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Former chief minister and chief of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention in the high security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar where she also resided as the chief minister of the state.