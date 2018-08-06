English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
J&K Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, CAG Rajiv Mehrishi Among Top Contenders for Guv's Job
Sources told CNN-News18, as current Governor NN Vohra’s term comes to an end, a new Governor would be appointed over the next few days before the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.
Dineshwar Sharma with current J&K Governor NN Vohra in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: As uncertainty looms over the fate of Jammu and Kashmir government, Delhi and Srinagar are abuzz with the names of a few contenders for the Governor’s job, including J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma and CAG Rajiv Mehrishi.
Sources told CNN-News18, as current Governor NN Vohra’s term comes to an end, a new Governor would be appointed over the next few days before the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.
Officials in the know said that Dineshwar Sharma and Rajiv Mehrishi are front runners for the job. However, retired paramilitary DG and advisor to Governor Vohra, K Vijay Kumar is also among the contenders along with the Intelligence Bureau chief and a retired Army General.
The many names have been sent to the Prime Minister's Office for further consideration.
“There was a security threat to the Amarnath Yatra and therefore the government thought it best to give an extension to NN Vohra. But now it is exploring other options of roping in someone who has handled Kashmir,” a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official told CNN-News18.
Dineshwar Sharma has however refused to comment on the matter when contacted by CNN-News18.
Sources close to Rajiv Mehrishi said that he has not been approached by anyone for the Governor’s job yet. "He is happy as the CAG. But he can also not say no if offered the job of J&K Governor since it is a matter of serving the country. As far as our knowledge, no such proposal has been made yet," a source told CNN-News18.
The source further added that a similar speculation about Mehrishi was made last year as well before he was appointed as the CAG.
After the Jammu and Kashmir government was dissolved in June, Governor Vohra was given an extension till the end of Amarnath Yatra on August 26.
Local body elections are due in Kashmir around October and officials in Delhi say that if a change in Governor is to be made, it should be done soon enough.
"The local body elections will be a huge security challenge, particularly in south and central Kashmir, where the situation is not good. Any new incumbent should be given enough time to prepare for the challenge," an MHA official told CNN-News18.
The state has been under Governor’s Rule ever since BJP pulled out of its coalition with the PDP on June 20, soon after which Mehbooba Mufti quit as the chief minister.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
