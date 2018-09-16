J&K Panchayat Polls to be Held in 9 Phases

Panchayat elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in nine phases beginning from November 17, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra's announcement comes a day after he said that elections to the state's urban local bodies will be held in four phases starting October 8."Voting for the panchayat polls will be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27, 29 and December 1, 4, 8 and 11," Kabra told the media here."These elections are being held on a non-party basis and, therefore, counting of votes will start at the end of each voting phase."With this announcement, the model code of conduct has come into effect and all concerned are expected to strictly follow it," the officer added.The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have announced they will stay away from these polls.National Conference has boycotted the civil body polls citing the central government's stand on Article 35-A, which gives special status to the citizens of J&K. PDP too followed the boycott call later for the same reason.