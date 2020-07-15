J&K Police Rescues Abducted BJP Leader Mehraj-ud-Din Malla from Baramulla District

The Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued abducted BJP Municipal Committee member Mehraj-ud-Din Malla from Watergam in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. Sources said questioning of the leader is underway.

According to his family, Malla was abducted while he was going to a friend's house for attending a marriage ceremony. "The kidnapped person has been rescued by the police," J&K Police DG said.

Earlier, Malla's family had requested the abductors to release him in a video message put out by his daughter. After his abduction, the police had launched a major search operation in the area to trace him.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh expressed relief on Malla's return. "Relieved to learn that our colleague in #BJP,Mehrajudin Malla who was abducted in Sopore this morning, is back home safe.While Security forces and @JmuKmrPolicedeserve all appreciation,where are the #Kashmir Apologists who lose no time in making unsubstantiated charges against," Singh wrote on Twitter.

BJP leader Ram Madhav also put out a tweet in this regard. "J&K Police say they rescued BJP’s Vice President Municipal Committee Watergam Baramulla, Meraj ud Din Malla who was allegedly abducted by some unknown persons in the north Kashmir district," Madhav wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)