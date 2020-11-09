JKNPP Revokes Bhim Singh's Expulsion as Chief Patron After Terming His Gupkar Visit 'Personal'

Days after his expulsion from the post of chief patron after meeting the leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday revoked the exclusion of its founder Bhim Singh terming his visit purely as "personal". The JKNPP on Saturday had removed Singh from the post, saying "there is no place in the party for those who disrespect Jammu region's sentiment".

Singh had attended the meeting of the PAG at the Bathindi residence of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah. The PAGD is an alliance of seven mainstream political parties of J-K, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that are demanding restoration of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Putting an end to the controversy erupted in the NPP in the wake of Singh meeting some leaders of the Gupkar alliance and the resultant crises, the issue has been sorted out amicably after verifying the factual position, a party release said. As per the report given by a fact finding committee constituted by the party headed by Balwant Singh Mankotia, Singh's visit was purely personal and not connected in any way with the Gupkar declaration, it said.

And accordingly it was decided that Singh will continue to hold the position of Chief Patron of the Party, Mankotia said. Mankotia said the JKNPP had already opposed the Gupkar declaration and this stand of the party had been duly conveyed even by Singh through the local media.

A purely personal meeting was blown out of proportion by a section of media which had created confusion not only amongst the general public but the rank and file of the party as well. Singh had also made statements in the media dispelling all doubts and making it amply clear that no compromise whatsoever could ever be made with the national interest or with the cause of Jammu region which the party considers most sacrosanct, he said. He said in view of the findings of the committee and the gargantuan contributions made by Singh, it was unanimously decided that the status quo ante shall be restored.

.